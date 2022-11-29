Gibson Generation Collection Unveils the New G-Bird Acoustic Guitar Based on the Legendary Gibson Hummingbird

The Gibson Generation Collection opens a new evolution in sound for acoustic guitar players. Handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, by the highly skilled craftspeople who make all Gibson acoustic guitars, the Generation Collection is proud to unveil the new G-Bird--based on the iconic Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar--to round out the series which includes the previously announced G-00, G-45, G-Writer, and the G-200.

The Generation Collection is equipped with a Gibson Player Port™ on the upper bout: an original 1964 Gibson concept refined today by the Gibson Lab. The Gibson Player Port delivers a unique and immersive sonic experience by projecting sound to the player. The Gibson Generation Collection is available worldwide at all authorized Gibson dealers and on Gibson.com

The G-Bird, the newest addition to the Generation Collection--represents the glorious legacy of the Gibson Hummingbird™ colliding with modern sonic enhancement through the Gibson Player Port to add a new dimension to the G-Bird sound. The Gibson Player Port allows players to hear more of themselves as the audience hears it. With a crisp and resonant tone, all of the Gibson Generation Collection acoustics are designed to be comfortable to hold and play for long periods.

All Generation Collection guitars feature the Gibson Player Port, slim, lightweight bodies, a flatter fingerboard radius, Walnut back and sides, Sitka spruce tops, and a stunning Natural finish. Additionally, the new G-Bird, and the G-200 and G-Writer are equipped with LR Baggs™ Element Bronze pickup systems which amplify deep bass and crystal-clear highs.

The all-new Gibson Generation Accessories Collection is now available. The Generation Accessories Collection was specifically developed to provide essential accessories for the new Gibson Generation Collection acoustic guitars.

The collection includes an eco-friendly, adjustable hemp guitar strap, an electronic headstock tuner for easy and accurate tuning of any guitar, feedback-busting soundhole covers, and even a Player Port cover for those times an artist playing on stage that wants a more traditional acoustic guitar response. In addition, the Generation soundhole covers work with many other Gibson acoustic models.