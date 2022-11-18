Helinox and Off-White Release A "First-Of-Its-Kind" Project

The brainchild of Off-White™ founder and creative director Virgil Abloh, this collaboration questions the existing confines of design innovation within the luxury space through boundary-breaking expressions. ​

Helinox, the brand that created the lightweight, portable furniture category, introduces the Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Helinox collection. The brainchild of Off-White™ founder and creative director Virgil Abloh, this first-of-its-kind collaborative questions the existing confines of design innovation within the luxury space through boundary-breaking expressions.

The vanguard partnership began in 2020, when Abloh asked Post Archive Faction (PAF) to imagine a performance wear collection at the intersection of design and utility made to navigate “our terrain today.” The Korean collective’s bold response proposed the creation of multidimensional safe zones for human survival, spanning garments, tools, and spaces. Over the ensuing two years, Off-White™ and Post Archive Faction (PAF) realized their shared vision in collaboration with Helinox and the historic Swiss Army knife manufacturer, Victorinox.

“This incredible project with Off-White™ has been an exploration that’s meaningful to us and demonstrates the breadth in how humans experience art, fashion, utility and the outdoors... The Helinox brand comes through as a canvas, both in terms of expressing style and in terms of how people use our products for enjoyment in so many different environments. We are honored to collaborate with this group of people and brands and bring this project to life.” - Young Lah, Global CEO, Helinox.

The resulting collection comprises 12 functional and conceptual designs that explore the meaning and survival of humanity in our contemporary landscape.

Inspired by human evolution — from the birth of Western History through the Renaissance to the beginnings of Modernism to current-day Postmodernism — it reinterprets symbolic motifs and evolutionary designs, including Adam and Eve’s proverbial fig leaf: The archetypical foliage evokes memories of our origins while its innovative adaptations underscore the role of creativity in human survival.

Black fig leaves adorn the Helinox furniture: a chair and table featuring tonal black fabric over metal frames; the sculpturesque designs are packable and lightweight, underscoring the collection’s considered utility for a world in transition.

Helinox’s lightweight, packable Sunset Chair is designed for total relaxation and sits high off the ground, making it one of the brand’s most popular chairs. Stable and packable, Helinox Table One Hard Top Large is designed for outdoor utility: keeping drinks, food and camp essentials in easy reach.

The collaboration also includes the Off-White c/o Post Archive Faction c/o Victorinox knife and the EQUIPMENT™ Stone, a 3D-printed sculptural grey stone stamped with the word “EQUIPMENT.”

The Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Post Archive Faction c/o Victorinox c/o Helinox collection is now available on off---white.com, at Off-WhiteTM stores, and at Farfetch.