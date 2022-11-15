Hercules DJ Impulse 500 Review: An Entry-Level Controller For Casual DJs

After DJing a small house party and a tailgate using the Hercules DJ Impulse 500, we found some remarkable things (and some stuff we weren't that crazy about) regarding this entry-level, budget DJ controller.

When it comes to entry-level DJ controllers, there seem to be a hundred different offers. But the sad reality is that many budget controllers seem to be more of a cash grab for the company than a helpful tool to teach you the ropes of DJing.

Now that the Hercules Impulse 500 has been on the market for a while, we decided it was high time that we tried this controller out and see how it stacks up against the other budget controllers on the market.

In this review, we will unpack what we liked, what we didn't like, and more in hopes of discovering if the Hercule DJ Impulse 500 is right for you or a family member.

Learn More About The Hercule DJ Impulse 500 While Helping Support The Magnetic Team Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here.

What Is The Hercules DJ Impulse 500?

The Hercules DJ Impulse 500 is an entry-level DJ controller made by Hercules, a trusted name in budget DJ controllers. This specific controller is created for Serato DJ Lite and DJUCED in hopes of kickstarting young DJs' careers and helping them refine their skills, and getting ready for the bigger crowds and clubs.

Hercules has checked many boxes with this controller, offering tons of onboard features, a sturdy design, a dedicated Filter/Fx panel, two sizable job wheels, RGB pads for hot cuts, and more.

Overall, it arms you with everything you need to start figuring out the complex art of DJing and lets you quickly play tunes for friends at house parties, tailgates, and smaller gigs.

My Favorite Features Of The Hercules DJ Impulse 500

After taking this controller out to a tailgate and a house party, I have a general idea of what this thing can and cannot do. And in doing so, a handful of features stuck out to me that were quite impressive.

So let's dive into three of my favorite features of the Hercules DJ Impulse 500.

Serato Integration

The Hercules DJ Impulse 500's bread and butter is its ability to seamlessly sync up with Serato Lite and enable you to start DJing fast and efficiently. I've always been more of a rekordbox guy myself. Still, I respect Serato for what it's doing, and the ability for new DJs to use this controller to get up to speed with Serato's core functions and utilities is awe-inspiring.

But the software integration doesn't stop there...

The Hercules DJ Impulse 500 also enables you to stream music through a handful of popular streaming services, allowing you to access millions of songs on platforms such as TIDAL and SoundCloud GO+, all through the Serato DJ Lite software. This is great for beginner DJs who often want to mix a few tracks for their friends and aren't looking to set up complex cue points to put on a real show that more pro-level DJs would for a club gig.

Overall, this is a fantastic feature that would have checked all the boxes for me when I was starting and looking for an entry-level controller to cut my teeth on.

The Effects

The effects on this DJ controller themselves aren't out of this world. They do everything you would expect these bells and whistles to do. But what makes these effects stand out is their build design on the controller itself.

I remember when I was starting to learn how to DJ, the small and portable entry-level controller I got had the smallest faders and minute diodes for me to adjust the effects. And because of this, it was damn hard to practice committing adjustments of the effects to muscle memory because the small knobs made the whole process so finicky. But these knobs and FX are significant and tactilely pleasing to adjust, making practicing with them (especially when you're still learning to use FX in a live setting) easier than ever.

The Price

This one kind of speaker for itself, but the price point of this controller is very appealing. I remember the first controller I got was about $400, and its list of features pales compared to what the Hercules DJ Impulse 500 has.

That was ten years ago, and technology has improved since then, making it easier to pack powerful features into budget controllers quickly. However, it's still impressive how much your money can get you when you invest in a suitable controller.

The price and functionality of this thing make it an easy recommendation for anything looking to get into DJing and who doesn't want to fork out a ton of dough.

What I Wasn't Crazy About...

After taking this controller out on the road for a couple of casual events with my friends, it was enough to show me some things that might not be as impressive to those who have been DJing for a while. So let's dive into the things I wasn't as impressed by with the Hercules DJ Impulse 500.

The Build

While most of this controller feels sturdy and will hold up for most situations, some plastic bits could be more solid and well-built. My go-to DJing device when I am on the go is my DJ-RX from Pioneer, which is in a different level of a controller than this, so maybe I am a bit spoiled with its solid metal design and durable rubber knobs.

But this is a minor gripe, and as the usual trajectory goes with entry-level controllers, by the time you've worn and torn this thing up to a point where the build quality begins to degrade, you've likely either decided you need a more pro-level device or given up on the hobby altogether.

It's Entry Level

DJ enthusiasts often have a gear-acquisition syndrome, and when a new device or toy hits the market, it can be tempting to snag it without thinking.

But my impression of this controller is that it's designed explicitly for beginners looking to learn the ropes of DJing, and if you're used to using more Pro-gear, you might be left wanting with this one. The functionality is good but not extraordinary when you've used all the features of a more pro-quality controller.

But if you are looking to get into DJing or have a friend or family member who is, this is a fantastic option. Just be prepared to upgrade in a couple of years once they've caught the bug of how addicting DJing can be (even if it's just in your bedroom to yourself).

Is Hercules A Good DJ Controller?

Hercules has been in the game for a long time and has built a reputation for being some of the better entry-level controllers on the market.

I have more than one friend who is now a professional DJ who got their start practicing DJing in their bedroom on a Hercules controller. And when I told them I got my hands on a few of the latest Hercules controllers, they were all reminiscent of their early days using some of the brand's earlier iterations of models.

Hercules is a trusted brand and well respected in the DJing world for what they do. Sure, they are no Pioneer - but they don't pretend to be. This controller is solid, well-designed, approachable, and perfect for beginners. What more could you want?

