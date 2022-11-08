Here's What You Missed At Mura Masa Performance At Elsewhere's Halloween Birthday Bash

We partied all night to celebrate five years of cutting-edge culture, good music, and the iconic Brooklyn Nightclub, Elsewhere.

My Halloween begins with a staring contest with an eerily still model posed outside of Elsewhere. Like a biblically accurate angel, she is covered head to toe in unblinking eyes. I’m trying to decide if she’s just a realistic mannequin or a real person when she suddenly lunges an arm at the line. I jump as she returns fluidly to her position.

Elsewhere's Halloween Tradition

Evident from the costumed performers, Halloween is a coveted celebration for the folks at Elsewhere. Both an opportunity for an excellent party, and a sentimental anniversary for the club, the holiday is the perfect holiday to go all out.

Since then, Elsewhere has cultivated a lively fringe culture that welcomes a wide diversity of music. From Dancehall legends to Middle Eastern dance parties, there’s something for everyone at the Brooklyn venue.

Local DJs Hype Up the Crowd

Tonight is an amalgam of all Elsewhere’s patrons. Smurfs, elves, fairies, and Michael Myers have come together for one night of extravagant fun. The main event is English sensation Mura Masa, but the party is already in full swing across the intricately decorated venue hours before he's set to take the stage.

I start on the main dance floor bopping along to a remix of Good For You by Selena Gomez. There’s a group of bedazzled cows rocking out in the middle of the floor, and Michael Myers is still lurking in the corner. DJ Tama Gucci is blinged out in an Evil Barb t-shirt, flanked by costumed dancers. Tama Gucci is most known for his love of Nicki Minaj and unorthodox takes on R&B tracks. On Halloween, he brings trendy vibes that feel very distinctly New York.

Elsewhere is like Narnia––a whole world encased in a mid-sized industrial exterior. Though the main floor is packed by 10:00 PM, I notice hoards of people streaming upstairs and into unassuming back rooms. I follow a crowd toward the back, and lo and behold, I am transported into another world.

The whole scene is a bit surreal. Against one wall, Fever Dream is DJing an energetic set with the crowd moving. People are sweating through face paint and craning to see the attractions on all sides of the room. Everywhere you look, something new. On the other side, two doll-like figures pantomime an intense fight scene against a decaying Alice in Wonderland-esque backdrop. Amid a collapsing cake and a creepy baby, these two freaks captivate a wide-eyed audience.



Upstairs provides yet another immersive experience. Unlike the others, this room is more intimate––like a laid-back party where everyone came to dance. Groups of friends spin in circles as the DJ dances to the beat.

Mura Masa, Fliss, and Cosha Take the Stage

Finally, it’s time for the main event. Partygoers duck under bandages and hanging skeletons as they make their way back to the main hall. The sold-out show has people packed back to the bar.

The sound of a bell followed by a chorus of children cheering signifies the beginning of a promising Mura Masa set. Mura Masa has a more subtle take on Halloween–his eyes are adequately lined, and a cheeky pair of horns is attached to his hat. Vocalist and frequent collaborator Fliss is adorned with cat ears and a cape as she riles the crowd with Demon Time.

Though Mura Masa is a constant on stage, Fliss and Cosha (Irish singer/songwriter) take the set to the next level with their stunning vocals and impeccable crowd work. It’s a uniquely special energy on stage––each vocalist gives their spin on Mura Masa crowd favorites––from Babycakes to What If I go. With the crowd chanting along with them, this set produces an energy that can only be found Elsewhere.

My highlight was hearing Fliss’s distinctly fun rendition of Deal Wiv It. The crowd of Brooklynites put on their best English accents to scream the words as Fliss rants about her day. When I say “Deal,” you say “wiv it,” she commands, and the crowd happily complies.

In the set's final moments, all three performers grace the stage together to perform a stripped-down version of Firefly. Fliss and Cosha stun with a high note as Mura Masa beams as the crowd screams. Before they take their final bows, the three embrace, celebrating a successful set.

Final Thoughts

The night isn’t over just yet; the stage is overtaken by a crowd of fabulously dressed goblins and ghouls. Beach balls are punted in the air as the final champagne toast commemorates another year of Elsewhere.

In its five years of existence, Elsewhere has transcended a place to party and become a cultural phenomenon. Amongst a sea of clubs that boast exclusivity, long lines, and discriminatory policies, Elsewhere promises to be for the people. In this place, Michael Myers can dance with an Elvan princess. Where Selena Gomez plays in a room next to underground techno, Halloween feels like a perfectly bizarre setting to celebrate the wonderful nightlife world and the venue that so many call home. Happy birthday Elsewhere!