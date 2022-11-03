How to Create Ambient Textures with Eventide's UltraTap Effects Pedal | Point Blank LA Tutorial

Eventide’s intuitive range of hardware pedals is a must-try for any musician experimenting with their sounds. While great to use in the studio, these are perfect for live performances and are sure to take your live sets to the next level. In this video, Sweatson Klank focuses mainly on Eventide’s UltratTap Pedal, showing how easy it is to warp and shape your audio.

According to Eventide’s website, “UltraTap is a unique multi-tap delay effects pedal perfect for staccato leads, swelling chords, and other evolving effects — everything from reversed reverbs to the sound of ripping it up in the Grand Canyon! Think of UltraTap as the mother of all Echoplexes and you won’t be too far off. That’s basically how it operates but with the flexibility to add as many ‘tape heads’ as you want and expressively control their positions and levels.”