How to Create Ambient Textures with Eventide's UltraTap Effects Pedal | Point Blank LA Tutorial

In this tutorial, Sweatson Klank, the LA beat scene legend and Point Blank LA lecturer, shows how you can make ethereal and ambient soundscapes using Eventide’s effects pedals.
Eventide’s intuitive range of hardware pedals is a must-try for any musician experimenting with their sounds. While great to use in the studio, these are perfect for live performances and are sure to take your live sets to the next level. In this video, Sweatson Klank focuses mainly on Eventide’s UltratTap Pedal, showing how easy it is to warp and shape your audio.

At Point Blank Los Angeles, they can teach you the ins and outs of hardware like this and help you get to grips with software plugins and DAWs such as Ableton Live, Logic Pro and GarageBand. If you’re keen to study with us in LA or online, you can find out more about their LA-based courses here.

According to Eventide’s website, “UltraTap is a unique multi-tap delay effects pedal perfect for staccato leads, swelling chords, and other evolving effects — everything from reversed reverbs to the sound of ripping it up in the Grand Canyon! Think of UltraTap as the mother of all Echoplexes and you won’t be too far off. That’s basically how it operates but with the flexibility to add as many ‘tape heads’ as you want and expressively control their positions and levels.

