How To Produce A Song Like Beyoncé: Ski Oakenfull Deconstructs 'Break My Soul'

After a 10 year hiatus, Point Blank’s Head of Education and Curriculum, returns to the Dutch capital to deconstruct Beyoncé chart-topper, 'Break My Soul'. As you should know by now, deconstruction is where we break down the key elements of a hit track and build it back up from scratch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A departure from the regular Beyoncé sound, 'Break My Soul' harks back to the times of classic house music coupled with her iconic voice. The song has charted globally, hit number 1 on the Billboard Top 100, and received 3 Grammy nominations. The song has amassed over 240 million streams since its June release.

Some key facts come into play at the beginning of the video around the track's conception, songwriters, and stats to lead into the musical aspects. The song takes inspiration from tunes like Robin S's 'Show Me Love' which highlights the Korg M1 Organ as a key element of the track. Another element the song uses is swing, where the musician plays in parts of the track slightly off time to give the song a feeling of groove and movement. Using Push 2 and Ableton Live 11, Ski recreates all the individual parts and finishes them by layering the original acapella.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples, and MIDI files for this deconstruction! Simply register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials from the Point Blank team. Fill your boots!