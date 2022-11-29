JUNO-106 Alternatives: Four Hardware Polysynths That Won't Break The Bank

Here is a short list of excellent alternatives for getting the sounds of the JUNO-106 hardware synth. They may still cost a bit, but they're not as expensive as the original!

Roland's Juno-106 helped shape an entire decade of synth-based music, and its timeless sounds can be heard on some of the most significant records throughout the past few decades. But the original Juno-106 model can be damn hard to find, and when you do, they usually cost a serious amount of cash.

And while I know, there are tons of softsynth emulations of the Juno-106, a large swath of the producer community prefers the tactile hardware experience of outboard gear. I am one of them, and I can't fault my fellow gear lovers for wanting to tap into the lush sounds of Roland's favorite old-school polysynth without breaking the bank.

So I did the heavy lifting for you and compiled a list of my four favorite polysynths that sound as good, if not better, than the original Juno-106. Sure, they won't be 100% perfect emulations, and I am sure some of you may disagree with my justifications on which synths made this list. Still, over the years of using hardware in my studio, these are, from my own experience, the best Juno-106 alternatives.

Roland JUNO-DS61

Roland's JUNO-DS61 is an obvious emulation of the iconic sounds of the Juno-106. But Roland's more modern take on the Juno-106 comes with a handful of unique features that the original iteration couldn't offer (at the expense of a bit of sound quality, of course).

Because the Roland JUNO-DS61 is digital, much more express functionality is unlocked through downloadable sound packs and live controls.

HOW I USE THE Roland JUNO-DS61

The Roland Juno-DS61 is an excellent touring synth and is one of my go-to pieces of hardware for live performances. It has a durable build quality and is super travel-friendly, so it's an easy recommendation for studio work and gigging. Heck, it even can run on batteries! How awesome s that?

Sure, the sound quality doesn't quite measure up to the original Juno-106 from which it finds its inspiration, but for a fraction of the price, you can't expect much less.

Behringer Poly D Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer



Okay, so I know this is much more similar to a Minimoog Model D alternative than a variation on the Juno-106, but hear me out.

We are hard-pressed to find many quality and budget polysynths worth their price tag, but the Behringer Poly D Polyphonic Synth is undoubtedly one. So it's worth mentioning here in this list because if you're looking for a hardware polysynth, this is an awesome solution. Plus, the fact that it is a full-analog polyphonic synth is where you find the most value here, as most other Juno-106 alternatives will be digital.

HOW I USE THE Behringer Poly D Polyphonic Analog Synthesizer

This synth has been a Swiss-Army knife for me in the studio. It has multiple modes that enable monophonic and polyphonic synthesis, meaning it can do various sounds and patches.

Is it perfect, and can it do everything? Certainly not, but it's at a fraction of the price of many other competitors and sounds just as great recording gritty bass lines as it does writing soaring chord progressions. Plus, since I never take this thing on the road with me, I love how bulky it is, making it easy to control and play in the studio.

Roland JU-06A

This budget desktop synth is an excellent way to tap into the sounds of the iconic Juno-106 from a desktop perspective. It's small, portable, and sounds like a faithful recreation of the original synth.

I love how there has been a big push by some of the biggest hardware companies lately to emulate and recreate the classic sounds of timeless synths in smaller and more approachable forms. I commend Roland for taking the time and doing it right with this desktop synth.

HOW I USE THE Roland JU-06A

This synth is my go-to jam-session polysynth, as its shining feature is its portability. It's small enough to fit into a backpack and, much like the previous synth on this list, can be powered by the battery. This makes it an easy solution when I need a polysynth for a studio production session with a producer buddy who only uses softsynths.

The full sequencer also plays into this benefit, as it helps to create an instant vibe and rough idea within only a few clicks. It's an idea-generating machine. Sometimes we start the idea on this synth and then redo the idea later on using a different studio tool, but to get the juices flowing in a fast and portable fashion, this machine is a beast.

Roland JD-Xi Analog/Digital Synthesizer

This is the move if you're looking for a seriously powerful polysynth without breaking the bank. Featuring 128-Note polyphony and 37 keys, it has the most potential for massive voicings from any other synth on this list.

The JD-Xi's monophonic analog synth engine gives you all the most popular waveforms to bend, shape, and use in your productions, including saw, triangle, and square waveforms with pulse-width modulation and an analog filter. It's even got an independent sub-oscillator, providing you with powerful low-end weight. On top of that, the JD-Xi's dual digital synth engines give you 128-voice polyphony and a plethora of top-notch SuperNATURAL synth tones, including pads, strings, electric piano, sound effects, and more!

HOW I USE THE Roland Roland JD-Xi

What I like most about this hardware synth is its ambition. It seeks to do everything that the Juno-106 can do and more. It doesn't always exceed expectations on these fronts, but the fact that it's trying is worth a mention. It has a sequencer with more features and an effects rack with more effect types and more voicings, and the fact that it's semi-digital also opens up an entirely new world of functionality.

Overall, I could see a lot of Juno-106 enthusiasts scoffing at this little polysynth, but they're just hipsters. This new and powerful synth is the answer to a ton of your issues in the studio, and you'll quickly find respect for this piece after using it.

Oh, it's also a Vocoder with a gooseneck mic attached for extra layers of creative functionality. I don't find myself reaching for the vocoder very often, but I have friends who swear by it.

