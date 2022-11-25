Liam Mour Shares Emotive 140bpm Banger "Alone"

Liam Mour has released his new single “Alone” which boasts a raw energy of warming synths, drum machines and a 140 bpm pace which works effortlessly with Noraa’s charismatic vocals. The new single is the third release from Mours forthcoming EP Angel High which is set to be released in the new year. On the single he writes - "For the track, I’ve worked with my befriended collaborator Noraa, who is an incredible singer. Her voice carries the exact emotion this song is all about.”

Check out our Review of Liam Mour's "Dreaming Of A Better Place" here

The new single comes whilst Liam Mour tours with Electronic producer Sohn on his UK/IE tour. Furthermore, the meaning behind the song comes following an incident over the summer months which saw Liam Mour take a different approach to making music - he writes “During the summer months I had a heart attack as a result of a Myocarditis probably caused by a Covid infection. This completely changed my perspective and feeling for speed. It feels like time is running faster now and somehow I need to speed up my music to be able to align my emotions,“ states the artist. „Alone was the first track I made after the heart attack that has really calmed me down - even though it‘s in 140bpm“.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's an emphatic piece of modern UK Garage with blends of melodic house and electronica. Sitting somewhere between a number of different genres, it's an ode to the Berlin producers vastly eclectic talents.



Alone by Liam Mour is out now on all streaming platforms.

Follow Liam Mour on Social Media

Spotify | Instagram

Liam Mour is supporting SOHN’s upcoming UK/IE tour on these dates:

Munich - Freiheitshalle, 27th November

Berlin - Huxley’s Neue Welt, 29th November

Cologne - Stollwerk, 30th November

Hamburg - Mojo Club, 1st December