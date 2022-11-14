Little Foot's Latest Single On Songspire Records Is Your Must-Hear Track Of The Week

Little Foot's Latest Single On Songspire Records Is The Chilled-Out Progressive Tune You Need To Start The Week

With the rising popularity of melodic house and meldoic-progressive music, it can be harder than ever for producers of the genre to stand out and create a signature sound. This is why producers like Little Foot are a phenomenal breath of fresh air in a scene that quickly becomes oversaturated with similar sounds and structures.

Already having a string of releases on Amsterdam-based progressive label Songspire Records, Little Foot's return to the imprint, a single titled 'Cera,' is the song you need to kick off your week.

The song finds its foundation around a subdued synth pluck and crystalline counter-melody that slowly evolves throughout the track and helps maintain interest over the length of the song. Gated patterns and delicate nuances showcase Little Foot's exacting attention to detail and mastery of his art.

Support the single by purchasing your copy of the single here.

What Is Songspire Records?

Spongspire Records is a label based out of the Netherlands whose headquarters can be found in the bustling city of Amsterdam.

Having come onto the scene in the latter half of 2018, they have long championed the more melodic sides of dance music, consistently releasing quality melodic house, techno, and progressive club music. Artists such as Enamour, Jakarta, Boy North, Quivver, and more have all found a welcoming home at Songspire, whose entire mission can be summed up in the label's own words by saying: