Insanely Cheap Samples And A Free Synth: Loopcloud's Friday Black Offer Is A Producer's Dream

This Black Friday, Loopcloud is hooking you up with access to their samples for only $2 and they're throwing in a free synth! Producers, don't sleep on this steal.

Loopcloud is proud to present an exquisite seasonal deal for all music producers this Black Friday. Running until 6th December, get two months of Loopcloud for just $2/£2/€2 and receive a free copy of the revolutionary Future Audio Workshop SubLab synthesizer, worth $70.

Led by intuitive tools to sample, layer, widen and distort any kick into a uniquely powerful sub, SubLab features six signature Bass Packs and 250 kick samples. Generate serious sub-bass to impact trap, hip-hop, techno, and all styles.

With two months of Loopcloud for only $2/£2/€2, subscribers have plenty of time to put the award-winning sample subscription through its paces using Loopcloud’s vast sound library of 4 million sounds, exclusive artist pack series, and in-built instruments, DRUM & PLAY.

What Is Loopcloud & Loopmasters?

Loopcloud comes with millions of royalty-free sounds in the world's largest and most diverse sample subscription. Audition any sample or loop in perfect sync with your project and quickly find a world of new sounds with AI‐powered harmonic and rhythmic sound matching.

Loopmasters is the ideal place to find the best samples, loops, and instruments from the world’s most influential DJs, artists, and producers. In 2017, Loopmasters launched Loopcloud, the industry-leading subscription service that gives producers the tools to take their music further.

Pricing & Availability This Black Friday

Loopcloud Black Friday Deal: Free 14 day trial, then 2 months for $2 / £2 / €2. Loopcloud monthly subscription starts at £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99 after that.