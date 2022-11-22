Lunacy Audio's CUBE Synth Is Going To Change The Game: Snag It For 50% Off This Black Friday

Lunacy Audio is offering very limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Beginning Black Friday, November 25th, and running through Sunday, December 4th, all Lunacy Audio’s products will be available at their most accessible price points. This means there has never been a better time than this Black Friday to snag one of the most unique and forward-thinking synths to hit the market in years.

Because CUBE, Lunacy’s award-winning vector sampler and synth VST, will be available for only $89, a 50% discount from its list price of $179. CUBE’s premium expansion packs, including Rumble for massive synth bass and percussion, Air for hybrid winds, and Threads for experimental strings, will be on sale for just $19 each, a 60% discount from their $49 list price.

Each of these incredible packs allows you to take advantage of the numerous features this synth brings to the table in different ways. Purchasing the complete bnudle will enable you to use every facet of this synth to its fullest potential.

Music makers looking for maximum value can purchase Lunacy Audio’s Everything Bundle, including CUBE and all three premium expansion packs, for just $129, a 56% discount from its $299 list price, and a whopping 65% off the combined price of each product purchased separately.

Visit here beginning Black Friday to shop and save!