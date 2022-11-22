Magnetic Mix 204 features a collaborative mix between The Crystal Method and The Drone Pilots, showcasing new and unreleased tunes, rare edits, and more.

There are few acts in the game that have defined an entire genre and sound as much as The Crystal Method has. Their raw intensity and powerful musicianship are a marriage of two ideals rarely seen in the electronic music industry. So when they teamed up with The Drone Pilots to create a collaborative mix, we knew we had to premiere it on our Soundcloud page.

The mix features an absolute mega-load drop of unreleased music, rare edits, and unique selections that have never been heard before.

The Drone Pilots brought the heat as well, and at no wonder. They have one of the unique mixing styles in the progressive house and trance world and have caught the attention of the likes of Sasha & Digweed and others.

So let's dive into the mix!

Stream Magnetic Mix 204: The Drone Pilots & The Crystal Method

Tracklist For The Drone Pilots & The Crystal Method

00:00 The Crystal Method - Born Too Slow (Future Method Remix)

03:13 The Crystal Method - Let’s Trip Out (Clean Version)

07:04 The Crystal Method - Vapor Trail (Future Method Remix)

08:56 The Chemical Brothers - Sometimes I Feel So Deserted (Skream Remix Radio Edit)

12:32 The Crystal Method - There’s a Difference feat Franky Perez (Matt Lange Remix)

13:47 Roger Deem - Deem Theatre

15:08 The Crystal Method - There’s a Difference feat Franky Perez (Matt Lange Remix)

17:48 The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive (Peter Paul Edit)

19:54 The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive (Future Method Remix)

21:48 The Crystal Method - House Broken (Tommie Sunshine, On Deck Remix)

24:20 The Crystal Method - Ghost In The City feat Amy Kirkpatrick & Le Castle Vania)

28:27 Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now

28:59 The Crystal Method & Filter - (Can’t You) Trip Like I Do (Unreleased Mix)

32:22 The Crystal Method - Act Right feat Billy Dean Thomas & VAAAL

34:20 The Crystal Method - Play For Real feat The Heavy (Team Awesome Remix)

36:44 The Crystal Method - Play For Real feat The Heavy (Left/Right &is Digital Pizza Remix)

38:18 The Crystal Method - Watch Me Now feat Koda & VAAAL (Latroit x Ryden Remix)

40:09 Future Funk Squad - Lock Down feat The Crystal Method (Plump DJ’s Remix)

41:34 Leftfield, Afrika Bambataa - Afrika Shox

43:12 The Crystal Method - Busy Child

45:42 The Crystal Method - Busy Child (Future Method Remix)

47:14 Plump DJs - Primordia (Radio Mix)

48:05 Prodigy - One Man Army

48:44 Boogie Pimps - TV (Album Mix)

49:04 BT - Knowledge of Self

50:04 Daft Punk - Rinzler (Kaskade Remix

50:38 Hansgod - Dramaglides

51:56 Banco De Gaia, Framewerk - Heliopolis (Framewerk Northern Mix)

53:40 The Chemical Brothers - The Private Psychedelic Reel

54:28 Perfect Stranger, Child, Luis M - Small Beginnings (Luis M Remix)

54:39 Argy, Matthew Dear, Tegan & Sara - More Horses

55:27 Leftfield - Pulse

56:18 Super-Frog Saves Tokyo - Kill 'Em Quick

56:35 Anton Borin (RU), Montw - Spiral (Original Mix)

57:54 Leftfield - Song of Life (Remastered)