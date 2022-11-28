Magnetic Premier: ZEHV Drops "Mockingbird" On Vested Recordings

DJ and music production master ZEHV is here with another hard-hitting release. This time, he presents ‘Mockingbird’ through the Chicago-based label Vested Recordings.

Following a busy schedule of live performances at top venues and releases through VIP labels like Manual and Mood of Mind, with whom he released his latest EP ‘Ōkami’ to great acclaim, ZEHV strikes again with another high-quality banger that ticks all the boxes to become his next hit.

Coming from an early age connection with music, ZEHV’s career has shown his ambition and talent show no signs of slowing down, having already performed at notable venues like Bogart House, Avant Gardner, and Quantum, and receiving the support from industry heavy-weights like Christoph, Guy J, Gabriel & Dresden, and Ferhplay, to name a few, while having his music climb the top spot on necessary charts like the Beatport Top 100; he’s already shared the stage with the likes of Pete Tong, Joris Voorn, and Sebastien Leger and now introduces his latest production that displays his skills and signature sound in all its glory.

‘Mockingbird’ starts with an energetic beat, panned sonic elements, and growling pads that keep the dynamics up. The track shortly develops into a blissful listening experience, as the steady beat, alongside shuffled rhythmic elements, keeps the party going. The playful pads and sounds build a remarkable soundscape with ZEHV’s signature seal.

This Progressive track will become an instant favorite for those ready to enjoy this electrifying and lively listening experience.

This release proves why ZEHV belongs high on the list of artists to follow, as his impressive style and outstanding sound, evident in every release and live performance, is truly matchless. Make sure to follow ZEHV as he continues aiming higher and sharing his boundless talent with the world.

