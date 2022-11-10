Mayan Warrior Photo Review (Los Angeles)

Thanks to L.A. based collective, Stranger Than brought the Mayan Warrior art car to Los Angeles this past Saturday, October 29th for the third of four pit stops and in true Burning Man fashion, it was advertised without a lineup announcement. After all, when this dazzling art-car comes to town, it really is the star of the show.

Nicholas Kess

Mexican DJ, Mandrake kicked things off and Red Axes followed for the next two hours for what was arguably the best, eclectic DJ set yours truly has witnessed in L.A. in a very long time. AIR's '98 classic, "Sexy Boy" was a a particular highlight of not only their set but that entire night.

Red Axes Nicholas Kess

German DJ, Mira was granted the closing slot for the night but the excitement of Red Axes' genre-bending set was noticeably missing. Nevertheless, the Halloween revelers were up for anything at this point as she dialed up her own style of diversity which seemed to be a blend between afro-house and breaks for the final two hours.

MIRA Nicholas Kess

A week from this Saturday, Mayan Warrior will see its final stop in San Francisco but in the meantime, take a glance below at some more eye candy that was witnessed.

