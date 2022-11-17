Minimoog Model D Returns To Production Inside The Moog Factory

More than a half-century since its invention, the legendary Minimoog Model D analog synthesizer returns to production inside the Moog factory in Asheville, North Carolina. Now available to order worldwide.

Initially released in 1970, the Minimoog Model D changed the face of modern music and served as the archetype for all subsequent synthesizers.

The all-analog instrument gained acclaim for combining the colossal sound of the 1960s Moog modular synthesizers with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, meaning that it could be played instantly and intuitively with no patch cables required. A groundbreaking innovation, the Minimoog was quickly embraced by a diverse roster of performers, such as Herbie Hancock, Kraftwerk, Jan Hammer, Sun Ra, Giorgio Moroder, Parliament Funkadelic, Pink Floyd, and Gary Numan—all shaping unique sounds and forging new genres with the instrument.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

More than a half-century since its invention, Minimoog Model D is back in production at the Moog factory in Asheville, North Carolina. An exceptional sonic tool and one of the most beloved and iconic synthesizers ever designed, it returns to inspire the next generation of electronic musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Own a Piece of Music History

A Sound for the Ages: Model D’s Five Decades of Influence

A stage and studio staple for 52 years and counting, the Minimoog Model D is a key piece of music history that continues to inspire artists of all genres, cultures, and ages worldwide.

Electrifying funk and disco during the 1970s, enabling new wave in the 1980s, anchoring the sonics of techno and hip-hop in the 1990s, and transcending genres since the turn of the new millennium, the sounds of the synthesizer are now as ubiquitous in music as the human voice.

Throughout history, the Minimoog Model D has been used by some of the most innovative musicians of our time. Bernie Worrell used the instrument as a foundation of Parliament Funkadelic’s futuristic sound. Kraftwerk employed Model D on the pioneering concept album Autobahn, defining an entirely new genre of electronic music. Gary Numan replaced his live band’s guitars with Minimoogs, creating the prototype for industrial music. The classic sound of the Minimoog Model D can be heard on Bob Marley’s Catch a Fire, David Bowie’s Low, and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, to name a few. ​

Model D’s distinct tone can also be heard in recordings and live performances from influential artists like Devo, Chaka Kahn, Frank Zappa, Giorgio Moroder, Nine Inch Nails, Kate Bush, Ozzy Ozbourne, Pink Floyd, Portishead, Rush, Jan Hammer, Phil Collins, Beastie Boys, Radiohead, Herbie Hancock, Sun Ra, and Paul McCartney. ​

New Minimoog Model D Accessories & Merch

Along with today’s instrument announcement, Moog has released several new high-quality accessories, clothing, and collectibles perfect for any Model D owner or enthusiast. ​

Moog SR Series Cases, ATA Cases, and Dust Covers ​

Developed with artists for artists, all of Moog’s cases and coverings have been meticulously designed based on conversations with musicians to protect each instrument better than any other offering on the market. These durable, weather-resistant protective cases ensure that your Minimoog Model D synthesizer is safeguarded at home, in the studio, and away.

The Minimoog Model D SR Series Case, ATA case, and dust cover are all suitable for any edition of Moog Music’s hardware Model D synthesizer—modern or vintage.

Shop Cases & Covers Here