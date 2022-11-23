Snag The Tools Top-Level DJs Use For Their Sets With Mixed In Key's Black Friday Savings

Get half off industry-changing plugins like Mixed In Key, Pilot Plugins, Captain Bundle, and more with Mixed In Key's Black Friday special going on through the weekend.

Mixed In Key started as a key and BPM detection software that allows DJs to mix tracks harmonically, ensuring that transitions make as much sense melodically as they do functionally on a dance floor. This technology came out years ago at this point, and since then, the company has released and developed many other plugins that are equally as game-changing.

And this Black Friday, you can snag their entire range of plugins, production tools, and more for 50% off!

Get 50% Off Of Captain Plugins: Load up this powerful suite of production tools and compose your melodies using smart recommendations, preset groove templates, and more.

Load up this powerful suite of production tools and compose your melodies using smart recommendations, preset groove templates, and more. Get 50% Off Of Mixed In Key Live: Download KSHMR's latest plugin that allows you to recognize the key and BPM of anything playing on your computer. This makes sampling off YouTube a breeze and identifying the BPM of tracks on Spotify simpler than ever.

Download KSHMR's latest plugin that allows you to recognize the key and BPM of anything playing on your computer. This makes sampling off YouTube a breeze and identifying the BPM of tracks on Spotify simpler than ever. Get 50% Off Of Pilot Plugins: Check out Mixed In Key's latest generation of music production software has arrived. Instantly make great melodies, basslines, or arpeggios with infinite customization.

Check out Mixed In Key's latest generation of music production software has arrived. Instantly make great melodies, basslines, or arpeggios with infinite customization. Get 50% Off Of Mixed In Key: Learn about harmonic mixing and tap into the same style of DJing used by Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Diplo.

Learn about harmonic mixing and tap into the same style of DJing used by Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Diplo. Get 50% Off Of Platinum Notes: Download the industry standard track normalization plugin and ensure that all the tracks in your DJ catalog are the same volume (a secret weapon to avoiding disasters in the booth).

Mixed In Key's entire line of products solves issues you never even knew you had in ways you would have never expected to think of.

Long story short, there is a good reason why all of the biggest DJs in the industry use their plugins every weekend at their gigs, and now is the easiest time for you to jump right into and start using the same tools for pennies on the dollar.

So head to their website here to learn more and snag your plugins today.