Music Video Premiere: Sunrise HWY - Kinky Afro

After an eight-year hiatus, Amy Douglas and Tim Wagner have resurrected their Sunrise HWY project and Magnetic Magazine is happy to premiere the first video, a cover of The Happy Monday's classic "Kinky Afro".

Sunrise HWY

In 2011, Brooklynites Amy Douglas and Tim Wagner formed Sunrise HWY, a funky disco project, releasing their self-titled EP on Tensnake's True Romance label in 2014. Tim went on to form two bands, A Separate Reality, and Birds Of Pandæmonium while still collaborating with Douglas on her solo projects. Douglas expanded her brand by writing and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the dance industry like Juan MacLean, Treasure Fingers, Horse Meat Disco, Luke Solomon, The Crooked Man, and Soul Clap. She is responsible for penning Róisín Murphy's "Something More" and most recently joined forces with Hot Chip's Joe Goddard on their Hard Feelings project.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now on KID Recordings, Sunrise HWY is ready to take you on a psychedelic, disco-infused trip with their "Kinky Afro" video, directed and edited by Spencer Morin in their beloved home base of Brooklyn, NY. Wagner provided the magical guitars, keys, and drums, mixed with Douglas's now signature disco-drenched soulful vocals, and an irresistible song was reborn!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In my conversation with Douglas, she explained the inspiration for the cover. "In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Happy Monday's Pills, Thrills, and Bellyaches, we wanted to create a video that is a psychedelic joy ride through Brooklyn! The song is disco and funky and a little bit punk at the same time!"

Sunrise HWY version 2.0 is just getting started, so If you love this celebratory, life-affirming track, make sure to buy it here! Streaming fans, do not fret, you can listen to this amazing track here and here!