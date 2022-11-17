Prospa Music Production Masterclass Live at IMS Ibiza 2022

Whilst at IMS Ibiza this year, Point Blank were joined by the music production and DJ duo Prospa for an exclusive masterclass and breakdown behind some of their key tracks such as their 2020 smash, 'Ecstasy'.

Prospa is an English electronic music duo taking the world by storm with their ’80s-infused disco anthems. The pair have received continued support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Mixmag, DJ Mag, Annie Mac, and others and performed at events such as Parklife, Field Day, Lovebox, Snowbombing, and more. During IMS, Prospa joined Point Blank for an exclusive production masterclass showcasing many of their tracks and the techniques behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The International Music Summit in Ibiza (IMS Ibiza) is one of the most significant events in the global dance music calendar. Set in the spiritual epicenter of clubland, leading figures and inspirational artists fly in from around the world to give lectures and host panels on the most important industry events. It’s a fantastic way to keep up with the latest developments and make sure that, whatever your involvement in music, you stay at the cutting edge of what’s going on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When you register with Point Blank, you access an array of free sounds, plugins, online course samples and much more! Register below and visit our Free Stuff page to get your hands on a range of exclusive music-making tools and tutorials from the Point Blank team. Fill your boots!