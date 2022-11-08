RÜFÜS DU SOL Delivers Glorious Performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

With hits such as “Inner Bloom” and “You Were Right,” RÜFÜS DU SOL's wonderfully successful career spans over a decade. In recent years, the indie electronic gem has crossed over to the mainstream. Spotify characterized the trio's music as a "fusion of instrumentation sensibilities and thoughtful dance production." Collectively garnering billions of streams, RÜFÜS DU SOL (formerly known as just Rüfüs) is composed of Tyrone Lindqvist (guitar and vocals), Jon George (keys), and James Hunt (drums).

Now hot off their 2022 Grammy win for their hit single “Alive” in May, the trio hit the road across North America for their nearly five-month-long tour. With stops at iconic venues such as Hollywood Bowl, DC Armory, and Forest Hills Stadium in NYC, as well as select festivals such as Forecastle, RÜFÜS DU SOL triumphantly made their way across North America in 2022, performing to completely packed crowds.

Their two-night stint at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater certainly marked a high point of the tour for the dynamic trio.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Photography by Michael Drummond

Just outside of Denver, year after year, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is voted as one of the world's most beloved music venues. Its powerful natural acoustics set to the beautiful backdrop of Colorado's celestial mountains make it the ideal backdrop for live concerts and events. Red Rocks' music season typically spans from March to November, often serving as the Denver tour stop for some of the world's most prominent live acts and DJs.

Opening for RÜFÜS DU SOL that night was the tremendously talented indie electronic band WhoMadeWho and ingenious producer Paraleven. Best known for touring with Lane 8 and releasing on his label This Never Happened, Paraleven proved his musical talents as the direct support to RÜFÜS. His spellbinding powerfully set the stage for RÜFÜS DU SOL and even got the crowd dancing.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Photography by Michael Drummond

Opening their set with a grand entrance and 2018's "Eyes," avid fans cheered them on in a frenzy. Their intricate psychedelic leaning visuals, brilliantly executed lighting, and laser show helped the energy of their live set soar to new heights. RÜFÜS DU SOL immediately went into "You Were Right" and began performing a myriad of songs from across their discography. High points of their performance included emotive hits such as "Brighter," "Make It Happen," and "Next to Me." Also in the mix were fan favorites, "Treat You Better," "Innerbloom," and Grammy-winning hit "Alive."

RÜFÜS DU SOL chose to end their brilliant performance with singles "Treat You Better" and "No Place." By the time RÜFÜS performed "No Place," the audience was left in a hypnotic trance. One of the most beloved electronic music acts in recent years, RÜFÜS DU SOL continues to win fans over one performance at a time. Currently touring Australia, it will be exciting to watch what the most dynamic trio in dance music has up their sleeve next.