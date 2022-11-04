RESISTANCE Announces Lineups For Upcoming Latin America Events

RESISTANCE Guatemala is wrapped up and finished, and Ultra's underground offshoot is already looking to continue riding the highs of Joris Voorn's and Rodriguez Jr.'s mesmerizing headline sets. To do this, they decided to drop lineups for the remainder of the Latin America tour with events in Buenos Aires, Medellin, and Lima.

Block out your calendars for early December because you will not want to miss these packed shows.

From Thursday, December 8 to Friday, December 9, at Mandarine Park, RESISTANCE Buenos Aires will host a unique Drumcode collaboration featuring label boss Adam Beyer, ANNA, Pan-Pot, and Lilly Palmer. To round out the two-day event, Day 2 will feature headliners Camelphat, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, and Mathame.

The fourth edition of RESISTANCE Medellin will take place at a brand new venue Estadio Cincuentenario, and feature techno legend Richie Hawtin making his debut event performance. Taking place on December 3, Additional headliners include Chris Liebing, Joris Voorn, Eats Everything, Layla Benitez, and Sama’ Abdulhadi.



To close out the impressive Latin America tour, RESISTANCE Lima will take place at the new venue Lima Polo Club on December 10. Marking the fifth edition of RESISTANCE Lima, the event will feature debut performances from headliners Camelphat, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, Mathame, Solardo, and Layla Benitez.

Rounding out the year for the RESISTANCE brand, the Latin America tour will mark numerous milestones as ULTRA Worldwide and RESISTANCE gear up for another exciting year in 2023.

Lima is essential in RESISTANCE’s history, having hosted the first standalone RESISTANCE event in 2016. This upcoming edition will mark RESISTANCE Lima’s fifth edition as it finds a new home at the Lima Polo Club.

