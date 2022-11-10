Review: La Discotheque at Printworks, London

One of the world’s actual super clubs, London’s Printworks has rightfully cemented its place as one of the most unique nightlife experiences around. Housed within an old newspaper printing factory, the Broadwick live team has created an experience that’s envied by clubbers all around the globe.

The Line-ups sell out months in advance and consistently attract the most prominent names.

Most of the biggest events take place throughout the day every Saturday..

However, La Discothèque hosts a quarterly Friday night. This brings an entirely different vibe to proceedings and a diverse crowd. Unlike the Techno, House and Drum & Bass events hosted on Saturdays, La Discothèque has a uniquely fun, end-of-the-week quality to it.

The artists are joined in their performance by drag queens, carnival dancers, and performers on stilts’ – contributing to the playful, not-too-serious – start to the weekend feel. The flip side to this is that with Friday nights, you inevitably attract a certain, shall we say, lary element to the crowd. There were far more aggressive and overly drunk attendees who seemed to be there for a “night on the town” rather than any kind of passion for the music.

Printworks london - Via Printworks London Website

The artists on the line-up (Artwork // CC Disco // Dimitri from Paris etc.) almost become secondary as the event, avoids booking huge headliners. Rather, there’s a curation to the sound and flow of the evening. Where other events make an “Announcement” for each new artist, the event has a continuous flow of music with a conscious lack of emphasis on the DJ, and much more attention is paid to the dancefloor energy.

There’s been a lot of talk of Printworks’ future recently. The owners have recently announced a new venue The Beams, which looks like the future for the company. La Discothèque however, will need to find a new home, or it will be a sorely missed fixture in the London clubbing calendar.

Check out the Printwork's upcoming schedule here