Roland Collabs With Ageless Galaxy To Inspire Artists Around The World With Unique Workshops This Weekend

With this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland pay tribute to the iconic instruments that have shaped the music industry into what it is today. And to celebrate, they are hosting a unique workshop for producers and creators this weekend.

Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY) is a brand based in Jakarta that has built a name for itself on its forward-thinking fashion and emphasis on communal storytelling. AGLXY's flagship store has become more than just a place to purchase the brand's offerings; over the years, it has evolved into a platform for people to meet and exchange their stories.

Ageless Galaxy collaborates with Roland, a global mainstay in the electronic music industry. For 50 years, Roland has led the way in electronic musical instruments and multimedia products that have inspired artists and creators worldwide.

Register For Your Spot This Weekend Here

Roland Lifestyle is an extension of Roland’s story dedicated to music, fashion, and culture. Roland Lifestyle has a mission to honor and thrive with its history to introduce Roland to the new generation with the help of apparel, products, and collaborations.

— Bringing timeless classics into the modern era to create a legacy that influences generations beyond time.

Striving for greatness and being fueled with inspiration is a mentality that Ageless Galaxy and Roland are bringing to this collaboration. What's a better way to show that mentality other than through creating an Ageless Galaxy edition of the AIRA Compact module? This AIRA Compact module will be an exclusive giveaway price for this collaboration.

In this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland are showcasing some iconic electronic musical equipment by Roland with colorful designs; this collection contains four t-shirts and a jacket.

