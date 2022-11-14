SAVE UP TO $100 ON STUDIO GEAR DURING MACKIE'S HOLIDAY SALE

Mackie is a worldwide brand known for its extensive catalog of gear for music production, live sound, and general pro audio and consumer audio needs.

Established in 1989 in Woodinville, Washington, Mackie first made a name for themselves upon introducing a line mixer to the market that sold for under $400. At the time, this revolution in the music industry made music more accessible for independent artists. And it wasn’t long before you could find a Mackie LM series mixer in the homes of many electronic artists in Seattle due to its warm tone.

Fast forward to 2022, and Mackie has since grown into a worldwide brand that produces mixers and other widely-used products like the CR-X Series Studio Monitors, Big Knob Studio Controllers, and much more.

And from now through the end of the year, you can save up to $100 on their extensive equipment catalog to get your setup up and running or add the missing pieces you’ve been searching for.

Here are some of the best deals you can find from Mackie this holiday season:

CR5-XBT 5” Studio Monitors (Pair) – Save $30 | 5” studio speakers designed to deliver a flat frequency response ideal for producing, mixing, and mastering.

MC-450 Open Back Professional Headphones – Save $100 | Clarity across the frequency spectrum with an open-back design that allows for accurate low-end referencing during mixdowns.

Onyx Producer 2x2 Audio Interface – Save $60 | A 2x2 audio interface built with Mackie’s highly-acclaimed, ultra-low noise Onyx Mic Preamps.

EM-91CU+ USB Microphone – Save $15 | Large diaphragm condenser microphone with studio-quality sound and onboard mute and headphone output.

CR8S-XBT 8” Powered Studio Subwoofer – Save $30 | 8” studio subwoofer with ¼” TRS, RCA, and Bluetooth connectivity. The perfect companion to the CR-X monitors.

CR8-XBT 8” Studio Monitors (Pair) – Save $60 | 8” studio speakers designed to deliver a flat frequency response ideal for producing, mixing, and mastering.

Don’t see what you need? You can Shop all of Mackie’s deals here. Or, head to the Mackie website to view their extensive catalog of pro audio equipment.