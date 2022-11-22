See What You Missed At This Year's Imagine Festival: Photo Gallery and Interview!

Magnetic had the pleasure of sitting down with Christian Srigley and Leighton James of the electronic duo Adventure Club after their pool party set at Imagine Music Festival in Kingston Downs, Georgia.

Imagine Festival is done and dusted, and we are finally coming down from the insane amounts of fun we had at the festival. Well, that and because we've been knee-deep in editing all of the photos we managed to arrange while on-site at the festival.

We captured some seriously fun moments from that festival and also had the opportunity to sit down with Adventure Club to talk about their time at the festival, what they have coming up in the pipeline, and so much more.

So let's dive into the photo gallery so you can see what you missed at the festival and then jump into the interview we had with bass music's favorite duo.

Tell us what it was like playing at the pool party at Imagine just now.

So we had a little bit of a grind getting here. We were at Nocturnal last night which was in California, and we finished at about 1 am Atlanta time and we had to be onstage in Atlanta at 1pm. So we had 12 hours to get to the airport, which if anyone has ever driven in LA they know traffic is awful like any day anytime, it's pretty horrendous traffic so we pretty well just made our flight—got here. Just made the set, and haven't slept for two days, but despite all of that we had a fantastic time, the energy was just contagious and had a little water, had a white claw, and I'm loving it. I thought it was a fantastic show. Amazing crowd.

In terms of inspiration, what artists or sounds have you guys loved lately?

It's funny we kind of just randomly tossed in a remix in the middle of nowhere; it's coming out pretty soon, in a couple of days. It's kind of fun cause the inspiration for that was like 10 years ago, old-school melodic dubstep remixes, so we inspired ourselves.

We went back to that old-school sound a little bit, were super inspired on it, and had a ton of fun. The song moved so organically So yeah, that's that's one of the ones we're working on, it's called Fuck Your Sunshine, with Laszewo. Last remix we did was about five years ago, so it's coming full circle.

What's one piece of advice that you've taken away from your career so far?

Number one, travel with adequate chargers, always brings a travel pillow.

Everyone always makes fun of Leighton for his travel pillow. Until that one time like last night, when everyone wanted his pillow. Everyone's getting on the plane at 1am; they're just eyeballing his pillow. Like shit, I should've thought of that.

When making music, just stay authentic to yourself and, play the stuff you want to play, support every artist that you want to support.

It's easier to hit the nail on the head when you're focusing on stuff you like because you know that's what you know if it's gonna inspire you and inspire someone else. So we found trying to chase a sound, yeah, it might come out how you want it, but it's gonna be missing something. You're just making something for you. Something you really want to hear and express and typically you'll get a much more authentic reception.

What's next for you guys after Imagine?

We're announcing a bunch of songs, we have another collab with Ray Volpe, we have like 10 projects and records that we're excited about. And then next year we're going on another tour.