Sledger Drops Ominous and Atmospheric New Single 'Softcastle' For This Latest Spotlight Release

Rob has released music under various names over the last 15 years gaining support from people as diverse as John Digweed, Mary Anne Hobbs, Ashley Beedle, and Annie Nightingale on BBC Radio 1, he’s also DJ'ed at various seminal UK clubs like Back To Basics, Elements, and Turnmills often playing in the more musically experimental back rooms.

From being a roadie, drummer, club DJ, pirate radio host, club promoter, music PR, and booker for other artists, Rob's journey in music has been a varied one. Still, with slEdger, he may finally have found his musical calling and the future has never been brighter for the producer after releasing his latest single 'Softcastle.'

Stream 'Softcastle' Below

For the first single ‘Softcastle’ Rob has teamed up with talented guitarist/bassist Andy Moore, and as a result, the track takes in a wealth of influences and tries to give them a modern spin; its electronic music but with Andy’s bass and guitar giving it a live, slightly Indie edge and a warm depth of sound. Softcastle is a montage of indie b-lines and top lines, breaks, deep house, and dubbiness, but with enough groove to stop any of those mentioned above from putting you off.

slEdger has further collaborations with musicians, singers, and rappers in the pipeline, so following the socials linked above is a must for anyone looking for cutting-edge music that pushes the boundaries of modern music. With 2023 just around the corner, there has never been a better time for artists to queue up a steady string of fantastic music, and we know that slEdger will deliver over the coming months.

Sail we must …….