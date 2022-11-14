SPD-SX Pro Review: Roland's Sampling And Percussion Pad For Performers and (Maybe) Producers

We got a Roland SPD-SX Pro unit to review, and after using it in the studio and live performance, we formed some strong opinions. So let's dive into what we liked and didn't like in this live performances sampling device.

Roland

Live performers are constantly looking for new tools to add to their arsenal to help elevate the show that they can put on for their fans. And while it can be easy for vocalists, guitarists, and more to add flash to their performance, percussionists have usually left to their own devices at the back of the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But Roland's latest iteration of their popular SPD-SX drum pad, the SPD-SX Pro, arms drummers and percussionists with a suite of powerful tools that all come packaged in a small and durable sampling and performance pad.

We got one of these pads to review, and after taking it on the road and using it extensively in the studio, we were super impressed by what we found. But we also had some gripes about it too. So let's dive into what we thought about this percussive powerhouse built for experimentation.

Learn More About This Drum Pad While Supporting The Magnetic Team Through Out Partnership With Sweetwater Here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What Is The Roland SPD-SX Pro?

The newest interaction of Roland's ever-popular sampling pad, the SPD-RX Pro continues the legacy of the SPD-SX by creating a high-power sampling pack and performance device that blends the worlds of digital power and live-acoustic sounds.

With nine high-sensitive surfaces to load samples, aesthetically amazing LED control diodes, and a sound engine that ensures unrivaled sonics, the Roland SPD-SX Pro is a one-stop shop to elevate your live performance needs.

With an onboard memory of 32GB that you can use to convert and load quality audio samples, this has never been a better performance tool for percussionists. So whether you're a solo performer looking to trigger more complex patterns and loops or a band member looking to add other-worldly sounds to your acoustic kit, this workhorse device will see it done.

My Favorite Features Of The SPD-SX Pro

Roland

Every pro-grade drum pad will come packed with useful features, bells, whistles, and more. And to dive into a detailed explanation of all these in a single article would take days to write.

And because I know you likely have music to make and bandmates to practice with, I will jump directly into my three favorite features that made Roland's drum pad stand out to me.

Its Durability

I'm going to start this list of my favorite features off with something that might not seem the most glamorous to somebody window shopping for new gear but is a secret weapon for anyone thinking seriously about picking this drum pad up.

That's right; this thing is built like a brick truck!

It's heavy, durable, and made to be played live and loud in any performance setting. The pads can take a beating; the build can handle any wear and tear you throw at it, and just handling it for a brief moment will tell you this thing is built for life on the road. This is a godsend for any touring musician worried about their gear getting bumped and bruised while on the road.

Rest assured, this thing can keep up with you, and I was impressed by the build quality of this sampling pad.

Its Kits

The number of sounds that come packed into this thing is simply incredible.

With 200 kit patches, 1,500+ factory-made preset sounds, import options, and sampling functionality, this thing ensures that you are never left without high-quality, precise sounds that fit the vibe and needs of your gig, performance, or studio work.

Whether you're looking for iconic house music kits, acoustic replications, or ambient drum kits, this thing is sure to have them. During the handful of weekends I spent hammering away on this thing, I was never left without an excellent hit or tone that wasn't more than a few clicks away.

Moreover, the SPD-SX Pro has a handful of onboard sample manipulation tools that enable you to sculpt and shape the factory sounds and samples you import. While this doesn't seem like much, it is a fantastic feature that Roland managed to seamlessly fit into the streamlined system that the SPD-SX Pro offers.

Its Creative Practicality

The SPD-SX Pro is more than just a basic sampling and drum pad. It's a forward-thinking creative tool that opens up almost infinite possibilities to a percussionist on stage. Roland does seem to have thought of everything when designing this drum pad.

A suite of onboard effects, a dedicated SPD-SX Pro app, and other features are all on hand to enable a drummer to reach new heights in their percussions. The robust FX ensemble even includes sidechain possibilities that have the potential to let the drummer add complex rhythms and exciting textures to an otherwise standard performance.

And finally, a handful of features included in this drum kit make swapping sounds and kits on the fly a damn breeze. This makes it a reliable, fast, and efficient performance tool that allows drummers to quickly cycle through kits and sounds with only a few clicks and turns without ever having to stop or interrupt the set.

What I Wasn't That Crazy About

After spending many hours experimenting and getting my hands dirty with this unit, I concluded that I had a few minor things to make a note of. These things are by no means deal breakers for those looking for the specifics of a pro-level drum pad; two things should be mentioned.

Its Price

The SPD-SX Pro's price is $1,199 as of writing this article, which is not cheap by any standards. And while its litany of features certainly makes it a justifiable price for what you're getting, the price point will still make it a tough sell to many amateur producers and weekend performers.

But this is an easy sell for the artists, percussionists, and producers who have a bit of extra money and are looking for a durable and creative addition to their live performance kit.

Its Studio Workflow

The SPD-SX Pro bills itself as a performance tool and studio device, but I found the former far more accurate. When it comes to studio gear, there are so many different drum pads. MIDI controllers, beat pads, and more on the market offer a lot more functionality for music production precisely than what the SPD-SX Pro has to offer.

And while the SPD-SX Pro allows you to record, process, and sample your hits and percussion lines, I find these features to be far more powerful when bringing recordings and performances from your live gigs into the studio and your DAW than as a dedicated sampler.

Again, this thing is a live-performance first device, and it does its job on that front immaculately well. All the other benefits and uses are practical but come second to the purpose of live performance.

Specs On The SPD-SX Pro

Type: Sampling Percussion Pad

Sampling Percussion Pad Pads: 9

9 Kits: 200

200 Sounds: 1550+

1550+ Presets: 43 erasable kits

43 erasable kits Polyphony: 32 voices

32 voices Analog Inputs: 1 x 1/4"

1 x 1/4" Analog Outputs: 2 x 1/4" (main out), 4 x 1/4" (direct out)

2 x 1/4" (main out), 4 x 1/4" (direct out) Headphones: 1 x 1/4"

1 x 1/4" Trigger Inputs: 4 x 1/4" (dual zone), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-hat)

4 x 1/4" (dual zone), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-hat) MIDI I/O: 2 x 5-pin( In/Out/Thru)

2 x 5-pin( In/Out/Thru) USB: 1 x Type A, 1 x Type B

1 x Type A, 1 x Type B Pedal Inputs: 1 x 1/4"

1 x 1/4" Formats: WAV files

WAV files Memory: 32GB internal storage

32GB internal storage Sampler: 60 minutes per sample, 38 kHz

60 minutes per sample, 38 kHz Effects: 53 Master Effects

53 Master Effects Software: SPD-SX PRO App

SPD-SX PRO App Power Source: AC Adapter (included)

AC Adapter (included) Height: 3.68"

3.68" Width: 14.18"

14.18" Depth: 13.06"

13.06" Weight: 6.62 lbs.

Learn More About This Drum Pad While Supporting The Magnetic Team Through Out Partnership With Sweetwater Here.