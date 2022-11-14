The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of October 2022

October is always a fun time of year full of Halloween celebrations, pumpkin carving, hayrack rides, and enjoying the last of pumpkin spice everything before we dive right into Christmas! We in the disco community are always looking for a good party, and the fifteen artists on this month's chart are here to serve it up!

October's chart welcomes back some familiar faces like Moon Boots, Igor Gonya, Pat Lok, HP Vince and Sammy Deuce, and Ken@Work, while making room for some newer talents like Prisma Deer, Saint-Loup-En-Bray, Sequenceprogram, Eugenio Fico and more. We love our disco and love it even more when we can say hello to fresh talent!

So, now is the time to dive into what makes these fifteen tracks awesome and why you are going to want to know more about each and every artist that is making such terrific contemporary disco/nu-disco/funk music! Let's go!

Check out the SoundCloud playlist below:

Can't get enough Disco and Funk and are hungry for more? Check out my Spotify playlist below!

Now that you've heard 15 of some of the best Disco and Funk records of October 2022, I hope this leaves you anticipating the great tracks November will have to offer! I know I am!

As always, remember that this is a sampling of the incredible amount of disco and funk music that is in the world right now, so do yourself a favor and explore your favorite streaming services to hear more of this brilliant music! You will be so glad you did!