The 15 Best House Tracks of November 2022

The final house chart of 2022 fittingly features a healthy mix of high-bpm house along with plenty of deep and funky cuts. Crackazat's remix of "Poor's Ego" is one of the deep and funky ones which is also the featured favorite of November 2022. The Bristol-born, Swedish-based producer had quite the year with a fantastic L.P. this past May as well as plenty of singles and remixes evenly spread across some of the industry's best labels. Check out his accomplished discography and in the meantime, have a listen to what was excellent this past month.

1. "POOR'S EGO (CRACKAZAT REMIX)" - STEVE MILL FT. ELLI [SIMPLES] For the third release on his own label, Simples, Steve Mill enlisted the amazingly talented, Crackazat for a remix and the result is absolutely delightful. 2. "FLIGHT RECORDER" - VITESS [LOCUS] Vitess is a rising talent from France who makes a splashing debut not only on the house chart but on the stellar Locus imprint as well! Check out the title tune right here which packs a speedy rhythm, yet a ton of groove. 3. "LOOKING AT YOUR PAGER (CHRIS LAKE REMIX)" - KH [MINISTRY OF SOUND RECORDINGS] Four Tet's monumental return to his KH alias earlier this year was marked with the unleashing of a wobbler uniquely titled as "Looking At Your Pager." Now, six months later, after getting a proper festival run, the tune is back with a rocking, new interpretation by none other than Chris Lake. 4. "U & I UNDER THE MOONLIGHT" - BASIC INSTINCT [SOUS MUSIC] After his debut on Sous Music earlier this year, Basic Instinct returns to the label and he's given the honor of leading off the label's first VA comp with this exceptionally deep and sexy tune he calls "U & I Under The Moonlight." 5. "LIQUID 95" - HATIRAS [SPACEDISCO RECORDS] Quick fact - Hatiras was a rave promoter back in the 90s in Toronto. He organized massive parties called Liquid Adrenaline that were held in warehouses, airplane hangars, train depots, forgotten nightclubs and more. His parties often attracted 5000+ and always featured at least 2 rooms of slamming raw house and techno artists from Chicago, Detroit plus UK Drum & Bass artists and more. Re-inspired by that time, Hatiras created a new peak hour filtered anthem called “Liquid 95” to whisk you back to that golden era. 6. "MOISTURE ON THE MOTHERBOARD" - FACTORY SEQUENCES [TRUE ROMANCE RECORDS] For his fifth appearance on True Romance in just the last five years, UK producer, Factory Sequences serves up two heady tunes including this very title track which you'll find to be a very pleasurable listen. 7. "PLOVIME" - SON KOTA [SATYA] For their sixth ever release, Satya welcomes this mysterious artist with a four-tracker that features this very well mastered tune they call, "Plovime." 8. "HERE COMES THE HOUSE MUSIC" - MASSIANDE [FREERANGE RECORDS] In advance of his Dancing Is Life E.P. via Feerange, Chilean producer, Massiande dropped this absolute floor-filler. 9. "LUV YOUR BODY" - PETE BANDIT [DIRT CREW RECORDINGS] Pete Bandit's debut as a solo artist comes in the form of a varied, four-tracker on Dirt Crew and my favorite of the bunch is "Luv Your Body." For his second appearance on Wolf Music Recordings, London-based producer, Footshooter came armed with seven unique originals including this charmer he's titled, "Archetype 7." 11. "BRIGHTER DAYS (MARCO LYS REMIX)" - CAJMERE, DAJAE [CAJUAL] To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this quintessential Cajmere classic, Italian producer, Marco Lys was given the honor of revising it for today's dance-floor. 12. "DONAU" - SAM IRL [JAZZ & MILK RECORDINGS] Vienna-based producer, Sam IRL is responsible for this smart and sophisticated jazz-house business. 13. "DIVE (FORT ROMEAU'S 'TRANCEADELIC' MIX)" - PALE BLUE [CROSSTOWN REBELS] Nearly five years after their first release on Crosstown Rebels, electronica group, Pale Blue returns with this emotional single that features quite the remix from none other than, Fort Romeau! 14. "RELAX MY EYES" - ANOTR, ABEL BALDER [NO ART] ANOTR's warmly-welcomed, debut L.P. this past month stars this lovely production that'll warm your heart over the following winter months. 15. "WANT YOU" - NATE08 FEAT. MEGAN MURRAY [NEEDWANT] Based in Mumbai, India, Nate08 is a producer who may be relatively new to house music but his skill reaches far beyond the genre; as is evident on his debut L.P. released this month which includes this sophisticated jam that features vocalist, Megan Murray.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: