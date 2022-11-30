The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2022
Dig right in and find yourself a healthy and beautiful mess of melodic and peak-time techno scattered throughout November's chart. Julien Brecht's tune on Sous Music's compilation features prominently at the top but don't stop there because you're going to want to hear Nicolas Masseyeff, Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, Vonda7, and more. Including well-respected underground artists like Rrose and Hadone. Let's get started, shall we?!
1. "ARE YOU GOOD, THOUGH?" - JULIEN BRACHT [SOUS MUSIC]
Backed by old-school breaks and highlighted by an angelic voice, Julien Bracht's, "Are You Good, Though?" is an obvious highlight of Sous Music's very first compilation.
2. "AMETISTE" - NICOLAS MASSEYEFF [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]
Nicolas Masseyeff's first full-length in almost a decade was certainly worth the wait. It's called Endless and it runs 12 tracks long with one cutting-edge masterclass after another. Out now on Marc Romboy's Systematic Recordings.
3. "IN FROM THE NIGHT (ADAM BEYER & WEHBBA REMIX)" - PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS [MOTE EVOLVER]
Way back in '93, Luke Slater dropped his Planetary Funk E.P. on Peacefrog and it included "In From The Night." A tune you're hearing right here, reimagined for 2022, courtesy of Adam Beyer along with Wehbba!
4. "LOST CONDUCTOR" - LUCY, RROSE, LOTUS EATER [STROBOSCOPIC ARTEFACTS]
For their second album together as Lotus Eater, Lucy & Rrose went to the deep depths of their imagination to present us with nine unconventional tracks that each take on a life of their own. Including, "Lost Conductor' which somewhat resembles sinister techno but in reality, it's driven past that categorization towards something much more experimental.
5. "BRAIN LICKER" - NØKKEN (303) [POLYMATH]
Elusive and unknown to most, NØKKEN (303) is responsible for this shiny piece of Detroit-style techno.
6. "WHAT I WAS RUNNING FROM" - HADONE [TWND]
Clocking in at a whopping 155 bpm, this high-speed techno track serves as the title track of Hadone's debut L.P. that is definitely worth your time.
7. "MIND CONTROL" - CHRIS AVANTGARDE & KEVIN DE VRIES [DRUMCODE]
After his epic collaboration with Anyma earlier this year, Chris Avantgarde follows it up with yet another ambitious collaboration except this time with Kevin De Vries. The tune is called "Mind Control" and it's a seriously good one that deserves your attention.
8. "COSMIC CRUSADER" - BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL [WAREHOUSE MUSIC.]
Black Girl / White Girl's debut on Warehouse Music. is a four-tracker characterized by DIY style '90s techno that is sorely missing from today's techno landscape.
9. "MURKY WATERS" - MR MOREK [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]
25 percent of Mr Morek's debut on the legendary Renaissance imprint is this dazzling interpretation of melodic techno he calls, "Murky Waters."
10. "APATHY" - GONZALO MIA [BLUMOOG CODEC]
Dub techno rarely makes an appearance on the techno chart but when it does, it's represented well. Gonzalo Mia is the artist at hand here and representing his E.P. is the lead tune he's titled, "Apathy."
11. "RABBIT HOLE" - HI-LO, LAYTON GIORDANI [DRUMCODE]
Drumcode's newest A-Sides compilation is stacked with 25 huge tunes and it kicks off with this outstanding collaboration between Layton Giordani and HI-LO, Oliver Heldens' big-room techno alias that has been killing it as of late.
12. "HEAR THE SOUND" - FRANCK [R -LABEL GROUP]
Scorching up the tempo at 145 bpm is this energetic banger courtesy of a new artist known simply as Franck!
13. "INDIGO" - TIMMO & WESKA [HYPNOSTATE]
14. "BYMYSIDE" - VONDA7 [ART | WERK]
Premiered during her HÖR set back in August, this melodic techno beauty by VONDA7 is right up there with the best of them.
15. "ECHOES OF TOMORROW" - CLIF JACK [LE CLUB RECORDS]
Clif Jack's "Echoes Of Tomorrow" may get pigeon-holed as big-room techno but the synthesizer work is truly forward-thinking and unlike the rest.
Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: