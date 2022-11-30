Skip to main content
The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2022

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2022

Fifteen, fabulous chunks of techno that represent the best of November 2022

Courtesy Photo

Fifteen, fabulous chunks of techno that represent the best of November 2022

Dig right in and find yourself a healthy and beautiful mess of melodic and peak-time techno scattered throughout November's chart. Julien Brecht's tune on Sous Music's compilation features prominently at the top but don't stop there because you're going to want to hear Nicolas Masseyeff, Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, Vonda7, and more. Including well-respected underground artists like Rrose and Hadone. Let's get started, shall we?!

1. "ARE YOU GOOD, THOUGH?" - JULIEN BRACHT [SOUS MUSIC]

SO US VOL. 1

Backed by old-school breaks and highlighted by an angelic voice, Julien Bracht's, "Are You Good, Though?" is an obvious highlight of Sous Music's very first compilation.

2. "AMETISTE" - NICOLAS MASSEYEFF [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]

ENDLESS

Nicolas Masseyeff's first full-length in almost a decade was certainly worth the wait. It's called Endless and it runs 12 tracks long with one cutting-edge masterclass after another. Out now on Marc Romboy's Systematic Recordings. 

3. "IN FROM THE NIGHT (ADAM BEYER & WEHBBA REMIX)" - PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS [MOTE EVOLVER]

IN FROM THE NIGHT (REWORKS & EDITS)

Way back in '93, Luke Slater dropped his Planetary Funk E.P. on Peacefrog and it included "In From The Night." A tune you're hearing right here, reimagined for 2022, courtesy of Adam Beyer along with Wehbba!

4. "LOST CONDUCTOR" - LUCY, RROSE, LOTUS EATER [STROBOSCOPIC ARTEFACTS]

PLASMA (FEAT. LUCY & RROSE)

For their second album together as Lotus Eater, Lucy & Rrose went to the deep depths of their imagination to present us with nine unconventional tracks that each take on a life of their own. Including, "Lost Conductor' which somewhat resembles sinister techno but in reality, it's driven past that categorization towards something much more experimental.

5. "BRAIN LICKER" - NØKKEN (303) [POLYMATH]

BRAIN LICKER EP

Elusive and unknown to most, NØKKEN (303) is responsible for this shiny piece of Detroit-style techno. 

6. "WHAT I WAS RUNNING FROM" - HADONE [TWND]

WHAT I WAS RUNNING FROM

Clocking in at a whopping 155 bpm, this high-speed techno track serves as the title track of Hadone's debut L.P. that is definitely worth your time. 

7. "MIND CONTROL" - CHRIS AVANTGARDE & KEVIN DE VRIES [DRUMCODE]

MIND CONTROL

After his epic collaboration with Anyma earlier this year, Chris Avantgarde follows it up with yet another ambitious collaboration except this time with Kevin De Vries. The tune is called "Mind Control" and it's a seriously good one that deserves your attention. 

8. "COSMIC CRUSADER" - BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL [WAREHOUSE MUSIC.]

MULTIVERSE

Black Girl / White Girl's debut on Warehouse Music. is a four-tracker characterized by DIY style '90s techno that is sorely missing from today's techno landscape. 

9. "MURKY WATERS" - MR MOREK [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]

MASSIVE LANDING EP

25 percent of Mr Morek's debut on the legendary Renaissance imprint is this dazzling interpretation of melodic techno he calls, "Murky Waters."

10. "APATHY" - GONZALO MIA [BLUMOOG CODEC]

LEAVE BEHIND

Dub techno rarely makes an appearance on the techno chart but when it does, it's represented well. Gonzalo Mia is the artist at hand here and representing his E.P. is the lead tune he's titled, "Apathy."

11. "RABBIT HOLE" - HI-LO, LAYTON GIORDANI [DRUMCODE]

A-SIDES, VOL. 11

Drumcode's newest A-Sides compilation is stacked with 25 huge tunes and it kicks off with this outstanding collaboration between Layton Giordani and HI-LO, Oliver Heldens' big-room techno alias that has been killing it as of late.

12. "HEAR THE SOUND" - FRANCK [R -LABEL GROUP]

RF1

Scorching up the tempo at 145 bpm is this energetic banger courtesy of a new artist known simply as Franck!

13. "INDIGO" - TIMMO & WESKA [HYPNOSTATE]

INDIGO

Both, TIMMO & Weska have each seen their share of chart appearances over the past few years but now the two have paired and the result is this synth-heavy, belter that deserves a spotlight, here in the latter part of 2022. 

14. "BYMYSIDE" - VONDA7 [ART | WERK]

BYMYSIDE

Premiered during her HÖR set back in August, this melodic techno beauty by VONDA7 is right up there with the best of them. 

15. "ECHOES OF TOMORROW" - CLIF JACK [LE CLUB RECORDS]

706669da-c85e-44b8-b1c0-6b9cdca3d7e7.jpg

Clif Jack's "Echoes Of Tomorrow" may get pigeon-holed as big-room techno but the synthesizer work is truly forward-thinking and unlike the rest. 

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Dubfire - ESCAPE / ELEVATION
Charts

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of August 2022

By Danny Kaufman
ANYMA
Charts

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2022

By Danny Kaufman
burial-slater
Charts

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2019

By Danny Kaufman