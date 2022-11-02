The 15 Best Techno Tracks of October 2022

October's techno chart is dedicated to those with a broad palate for techno. Some prefer it deep and dark while some like it hard and melodic. Well, October's best represents different ends of the spectrum so open your mind and expand your horizon for what this chart will offer. Oliver Heldens nabs the top spot with his HI-LO alias on Drumcode. The second track in the chart though is something a bit more raucous from Dutch duo, Hush & Sleep. Things get even crazier down the line with a psychedelic banger from Frazi.er. Nevertheless, it's a wild ride so stop what you're doing and enjoy the next 90 minutes of techno.

Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: