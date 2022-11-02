The 15 Best Techno Tracks of October 2022
October's techno chart is dedicated to those with a broad palate for techno. Some prefer it deep and dark while some like it hard and melodic. Well, October's best represents different ends of the spectrum so open your mind and expand your horizon for what this chart will offer. Oliver Heldens nabs the top spot with his HI-LO alias on Drumcode. The second track in the chart though is something a bit more raucous from Dutch duo, Hush & Sleep. Things get even crazier down the line with a psychedelic banger from Frazi.er. Nevertheless, it's a wild ride so stop what you're doing and enjoy the next 90 minutes of techno.
1. "LOKOMOTIF" - HI-LO [DRUMCODE]
2. "RISE FROM THE ASHES" - HUSH & SLEEP [MOMENTS IN TIME]
Rounding out HUSH & SLEEP's thunderous debut on Moments In Time is this absolutely epic one they've titled, "Rise From The Ashes."
3. "IT'S OURS" - DAVID GUETTA, IDRIS ELBA, ARTBAT [UPPERGROUND]
Artbat's latest foray into melodic techno dominance is this collaboration with David Guetta that feature's a godlike spoken word from none other than Idris Elba!
4. "SPREAD LOVE" - GHSTGHSTGHST [ANOTHER RHYTHM]
5. "MISSING CHANNEL" - CHARLOTTE DE WITTE [KNTXT]
With her recent #14 ranking in the recent DJ Mag Top 100, Charlotte De Witte has officially arrived. Not only is she a great DJ with obvious popularity, she's someone who hasn't sacrificed any of her underground sensibility whatsoever. Exhibit A: Her most recent E.P. which kicks off with this 140 BPM heater that doesn't pull any punches.
6. "METAL TRACK (AMSTRA REMIX)" - HUSH & SLEEP [MOMENTS IN TIME]
Dutch duo, HUSH & SLEEP make their debut on Moments In Time with three hard-as-nails originals but it's the blistering remix from Italian producer, Amstra which has the hair on my neck standing up.
7. "WANNA GO BANG" - HI-LO & DJ DEEON [DRUMCODE]
8. "HORSEPOWER" - BART SKILS [DRUMCODE]
Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic classic, "White Rabbit" sees yet another sampling in modern dance music. Except, this time around though, it's a techno hammer from Drumcode favorite, Bart Skils!
9. "SUNSHINE IN THE DUST" - BART SKILS [DRUMCODE]
The flip-side to Bart Skils' psychedelic banger, "Horsepower" is this erotic one he's titled, "Sunshine In The Dust."
10. "DO U WANT TO TRIP WITH ME" - FRAZI.ER [SUARA]
11. "BIOSPHERE" - MISS MONIQUE [CERCLE RECORDS]
Cercle's most recent DJ set stars Miss Monique at the Biosphere in Montreal. Hence, the name of this melodic techno gem which deserves your undivided attention.
12. "FUEGO" - TEENAGE MUTANTS, DOK & MARTIN [FILTH ON ACID]
The 119th edition of Filth On Acid features German duo, Teenage Mutants as they present four earth-shattering tunes including this scorcher appropriately titled, "Fuego."
13. "DRAMATIZER" - MARCO FARAONE [WE ARE THE BRAVE]
Scene veteran, Marco Faraone debuts on We Are The Brave with this belter that boasts some old school techno stabs that never seem to go out of style.
14. "IMPRESSIONS" - MATADOR & GAISER [RUKUS]
15. "WHAT IS (FLUG REMIX)" - NICOLE MOUDABER [MOOD]
Nicole Moudaber's fourth edition of her esteemed remix series boasts a pair of solid revisions including this menacing one courtesy of Flug!
Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: