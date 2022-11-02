Skip to main content
The 15 Best Techno Tracks of October 2022

Oliver Heldens nabs the top spot with his HI-LO alias on Drumcode.

October's techno chart is dedicated to those with a broad palate for techno. Some prefer it deep and dark while some like it hard and melodic. Well, October's best represents different ends of the spectrum so open your mind and expand your horizon for what this chart will offer. Oliver Heldens nabs the top spot with his HI-LO alias on Drumcode. The second track in the chart though is something a bit more raucous from Dutch duo, Hush & Sleep. Things get even crazier down the line with a psychedelic banger from Frazi.er. Nevertheless, it's a wild ride so stop what you're doing and enjoy the next 90 minutes of techno. 

1. "LOKOMOTIF" - HI-LO [DRUMCODE]

Oliver Heldens bio

The b-side to HI-LO's hugely popular, "Wanna Go Bang" single is this total banger that has been a Carl Cox favorite over the last few months.  

2. "RISE FROM THE ASHES" - HUSH & SLEEP [MOMENTS IN TIME]

HUSH & SLEEP

Rounding out HUSH & SLEEP's thunderous debut on Moments In Time is this absolutely epic one they've titled, "Rise From The Ashes."

3. "IT'S OURS" - DAVID GUETTA, IDRIS ELBA, ARTBAT [UPPERGROUND]

"IT'S OURS" - DAVID GUETTA, IDRIS ELBA, ARTBAT

Artbat's latest foray into melodic techno dominance is this collaboration with David Guetta that feature's a godlike spoken word from none other than Idris Elba!

4. "SPREAD LOVE" - GHSTGHSTGHST [ANOTHER RHYTHM]

"SPREAD LOVE" - GHSTGHSTGHST [ANOTHER RHYTHM]

For the sake of both purity and equality, this former bass-producer based in Belfast wants to stay anonymous for now but he's not afraid to belt out big ones like this which has already received some attention on Radio 1

5. "MISSING CHANNEL" - CHARLOTTE DE WITTE [KNTXT]

Charlotte De Witte - APOLLO EP

With her recent #14 ranking in the recent DJ Mag Top 100, Charlotte De Witte has officially arrived. Not only is she a great DJ with obvious popularity, she's someone who hasn't sacrificed any of her underground sensibility whatsoever. Exhibit A: Her most recent E.P. which kicks off with this 140 BPM heater that doesn't pull any punches.

6. "METAL TRACK (AMSTRA REMIX)" - HUSH & SLEEP [MOMENTS IN TIME]

HUSH & SLEEP - GOM JABBAR

Dutch duo, HUSH & SLEEP make their debut on Moments In Time with three hard-as-nails originals but it's the blistering remix from Italian producer, Amstra which has the hair on my neck standing up.

7. "WANNA GO BANG" - HI-LO & DJ DEEON [DRUMCODE]

HI-LO - WANNA GO BANG

Deeon's intro from 1996's "2-B-Free" was immortalized when Bjarki brought it back for his massive 2015 banger, "I Wanna Go Bang" and seven years later, HI-LO does his best impersonation on Drumcode

8. "HORSEPOWER" - BART SKILS [DRUMCODE]

BART SKILS - HORSEPOWER

Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic classic, "White Rabbit" sees yet another sampling in modern dance music. Except, this time around though, it's a techno hammer from Drumcode favorite, Bart Skils!

9. "SUNSHINE IN THE DUST" - BART SKILS [DRUMCODE]

Bart Skils & Weska

The flip-side to Bart Skils' psychedelic banger, "Horsepower" is this erotic one he's titled, "Sunshine In The Dust."

10. "DO U WANT TO TRIP WITH ME" - FRAZI.ER [SUARA]

Frazi.er - A MOMENT OF MAYHEM EP

Frazi.er's debut on Suara features this mind-scrambling affair he's titled,  "Do U Want To Trip With Me."

11. "BIOSPHERE" - MISS MONIQUE [CERCLE RECORDS]

Miss Monique - BIOSPHERE

Cercle's most recent DJ set stars Miss Monique at the Biosphere in Montreal. Hence, the name of this melodic techno gem which deserves your undivided attention.

12. "FUEGO" - TEENAGE MUTANTS, DOK & MARTIN [FILTH ON ACID]

Teenage Mutants - Die Transformation

The 119th edition of Filth On Acid features German duo, Teenage Mutants as they present four earth-shattering tunes including this scorcher appropriately titled, "Fuego."

13. "DRAMATIZER" - MARCO FARAONE [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

Marco Faraone - Dramatizer

Scene veteran, Marco Faraone debuts on We Are The Brave with this belter that boasts some old school techno stabs that never seem to go out of style.

14. "IMPRESSIONS" - MATADOR & GAISER [RUKUS]

Matador & Gaiser - Impressions EP

For the 32nd release on Matador's Rukus imprint, he teams up with fellow ENTER. alumni, Gaiser on a two-tracker that features this very title-track that packs a hell of a groove. 

15. "WHAT IS (FLUG REMIX)" - NICOLE MOUDABER [MOOD]

NICOLE MOUDABER - MOOD ELEVATION VOL. 4

Nicole Moudaber's fourth edition of her esteemed remix series boasts a pair of solid revisions including this menacing one courtesy of Flug!

Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

