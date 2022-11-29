The Best Female DJs: Tita Lau Shares Her Favorite Women Selectors

In an industry as heavily man-dominated as the music industry, it can be hard for female voices to cut through the noise. What's worst is the sad reality is that this is true regardless of raw talent and skill.

Because the industry is filled with incredibly talented female DJs crushing it in their respective genres, it's high time we start giving them the attention they deserve. So to celebrate the release of her latest collaboration, we invited Tita Lau to share her favorite female DJs at the top of their game.

Stream Tita Lau's "B2B" Below

Following the roaring success of their Solotoko debut Disconnected, which landed a Beatport no.1 title for over five weeks and collected over 12M Spotify streams, dangerous duo Tita Lau and James Hype release another certified banger B2B on Sonny Fodera’s infamous imprint.

In addition to landing major editorial playlists such as mint, Massive Dance Hits, Operator, Friday Cratediggers, Hot New Dance, and many others, Disconnected gathered extensive radio support from BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM and backing from the likes of Oliver Heldens Calvin Harris, Don Diablo, Tiesto, SIDEPIECE, Chris Lake, and many more, firmly solidifying Tita Lau and James Hype as an explosively exciting pair.

Nicole Moudaber

Nicole Moudaber is legendary. I always listen to her radio show; they bring me joy. She is and continues to be a massive inspiration for me. She has a way of drawing you in, and you never want to leave. A pioneer in the music industry for female talent, she has set the bar and then raised it.

Peggy Gou

via Ray Bans

Peggy Gou’s productions are world-class.

Sometimes you hear records that are just timeless, and ‘I Go’ is one of them. I could play it in 10 years' time, and it will still sound fresh. A powerhouse on the decks and in the fashion world. She is a motivational businesswoman with her record label GUDU Records, which I also aspire to work towards!

Honey Dijon

Courtesy of Gala Festival

I LOVE HONEY DIJON.

She is iconic.

Not only a fantastic DJ, but an inspiration and empowering. My favorite set is her Boiler room x Sugar mountain set; I’ve watched it a million times.

Stella Bossi

I remember first seeing Stella Bossi on Instagram and was instantly obsessed.

Her social media is top-tier; I love her videos and how they give a tongue-in-cheek insight into the world of techno. I would love to go to a Stella Bossi DJ set, actually, I’d love to do a b2b set with Stella; she is one DJ who I feel matches the energy I feel when I’m in the zone playing music.

It would be a wild party, that’s for sure! She followed me back on Instagram the other day…. Ultimate fan girl moment… I might slide in her DMs….The world needs a STELLA X TITA collab.

Hannah Laing

Watch out for Hannah Laing. She is one of my favorite DJs and people! We became friends a few years ago, working on music together just before lockdown kicked in, and it’s been amazing to watch her journey. I feel like we’re in it together, we support one another, and I am such a massive fan of her music productions! She’s killing it with releases on ‘Trick’, and her rave edit of ‘Murder on the dance floor’ is *chefs kiss*.

Arielle Free

A Radio presenter / DJ / Producer, the list goes on!

What can’t Arielle Free do?

If you see a lineup for an event, you can be sure Arielle Free is on it; she is one of the most in-demand DJs, and rightly so! Her tune ‘You Can’t Stop Me Now’ is a solid dance floor filler. She is super fun and isn’t afraid to get down behind the decks, my kind of girl. We’ve met a couple of times in passing at events, but I want a night out with Arielle!

Maya Jane Coles

Courtesy of Maya Jane Coles

Without Maya Jane Coles, no list of females would be complete.

For years we’ve heard her music dominating the dance floors, and her journey super inspires me. She has carved the way for female producers in the music industry, I remember when ‘What they say’ came out, I was hooked.