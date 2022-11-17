The Ultimate List Of Black Friday Deals For Music Producers In 2022

Black Friday is the best time to snag the latest plugins, gear, and synths you've had your eye on all year. Here is the ultimate list of the best deals every music producer should know about in 2022.

Black Friday is always a big day for music producers, who wait all year to see what sort of massive discounts they can snag on premium plugins, VSTs, subscriptions, hardware, and more for their studios. And with only so many days available to take advantage of such substantial savings, the last thing you want to be doing is wasting time hunting around the internet for the best deals.

So we compiled a massive, comprehensive list of plugins, companies, and websites hosting the absolute best deals that every producer needs to be aware of this Black Friday. We're actively scouring the internet for the best ones, so bookmark this tab and check back daily as we continue to add more steals and deals for you to snag on the low.

Mackie

Mackie is a global brand with an extensive high-end recording and production gear catalog. This Black Friday, they offer a few of their most popular items for a substantial discount.

So let's break down exactly what you can get

Black Friday 2022 At Mackie

Through the end of the year, you can save up to $100 on their extensive equipment catalog to get your setup up and to run or add the missing pieces you’ve been searching for.

Here are some of the best deals you can find from Mackie this holiday season:

Why It's Great For Producers

Many high-level recording studios often consider Mackie's recording gear the industry standard. And this level of prestige comes with a justifiable price tag.

But for this year's Black Friday, you can snag an entire studio setup, everything from studio monitors to interfaces and more, at an incredibly reduced price. Mackie's deals are a must-see if you're looking for pro-quality audio gear.

Baby Audio

Baby Audio has been our fan-favorite for years, as they make some of the most intuitive plugins in the game. And with so many plugins on the market today, each offering its bells and whistles, Baby Audio focuses on what's most influential and beneficial to your sound so you can get pro-quality mixes fast and efficiently.

Black Friday 2022 At Baby Audio

Baby Audio is offering up to 51% off all of its plugins. They didn't save the discounts for only their lowest-performing VSTs... No! They are hooking producers up with massive deals on every single thing they have to offer.

Why It's Great For Producers

We've been massive fans and supporters of Baby Audio's plugins for quite some time now, primarily because they've done the work and trimmed to fat to offer effective and efficient plugins that the modern producer needs.

Their GUIs are fun and straightforward (instead of modeled after some archaic desk), the sound is punchy and modern (while still being warm and analog), and they are a breeze to use. They offer a new angle on conventional mixing plugins for a fraction of the price.

Loopcloud

Loopcloud is changing the game regarding sample curation for music producers, and their technology and functionality completely blow all other competition out of the water.

They are running a super dope sale for Black Friday, and you can hop into their game-changing ecosystem and snag a dope softsynth while you're at it now for pennies on the dollar.

Black Friday 2022 At Loopcloud

Here is what you can snag for an incredible deal on Loopcloud right now, but hurry quick cause the savings are gone December 6th

Future Audio Workshop SubLab - $70 Value That You Get For Free

- $70 Value That You Get For Free Two Months Of Loopcloud - $2 A Month (regularly $12+)

- $2 A Month (regularly $12+) Snag This Awesome Deal Here

Why It's Great For Producers

I can't say this enough, Loopcloud has changed the game in sample curation and digging, and now you can jump into their award-winning sample subscription service and access millions of samples for just $2. This platform's seamless integration with your DAW makes it great, allowing the sample browsing to be tempo locked, key-locked, and even edited within the sample browser. It's insane!

In addition, you also get a uniquely powerful sub-synth, SubLad, which you can use to generate some powerful sub-bass to add impact to your hip-hop beats and techno productions.

Arturia

Arturia is the gold standard of analog emulation, and if you ever want to access their range of warm and punchy synths, now is the best time.

Black Friday 2022 At Arturia

The offer is pretty straightforward, 50% off the entire collection! But if you wanted to bundle down into only the effects or perhaps a specific synth, there are a couple of options.

Let's dive into what you can get...

Why It's Great For Producers

In a world where the majority of music producers are making tunes entirely on computers, mixing and producing your music sounds like the warm and rich analog synths of yesteryear have never been more critical.

Analog emulation plugins allow producers to achieve the warm and complex tunes of expensive outboard gear entirely in the box (and at a fraction of the price). And this Black Friday deal makes accessing these unique synths cheaper than they will be all year.

Universal Audio

Universal Audio has long been a name brand for pro-grade audio interfaces and powerful plugins. But often, to get their plugins, you had to purchase an interface that cost upwards of a few thousand dollars.

But when they switched to a subscription-based model using US Spark, this all changed, and now producers can tap into the sounds and sonics of some of the best plugins in the world.

Black Friday 2022 At Universal Audio

Universal Audio's Black Friday offer is pretty straightforward; it's a massive discount on the subscription service I mentioned above. So let's break it down for you...

Why It's Great For Producers

This is a fantastic way to dip your toe into the UA ecosystem and see if these plugins are right for you. But trust me when I say that I've been working professionally in the pro audio world for almost five years, and everyone I encounter raves about these same plugins.

You will not be disappointed (especially cause they're practically free).

Ableton

While Ableton needs little introduction, their latest announcement deserves a spot in this roundup.

Because they are offering some incredible discounts this holiday season, allowing you to get their flagship digital audio workstation, iconic production device for a hefty discount, and a few other goodies.

Black Friday 2022 At Ableton

This is what Ableton is hooking you up with on Black Friday...

Ableton Live: Ableton is decreasing the price point of their flagship DAW by 20% this holiday season (that's right, even beyond Black Friday).

Ableton is decreasing the price point of their flagship DAW by 20% this holiday season (that's right, even beyond Black Friday). Ableton Push: You'll get 20% off the Push, so you can start making music as soon as possible with the most potent production component in the game right now.

You'll get 20% off the Push, so you can start making music as soon as possible with the most potent production component in the game right now. Any Much More: Take a look at their additional sound packs, learning resources, and more for you or a loved one this holiday season.

Take a look at their additional sound packs, learning resources, and more for you or a loved one this holiday season. It's All Right Here

Why It's Great For Producers

I won't sugarcoat it; investing in an industry-standard DAW rarely comes cheap, and the amount you can do inside of Ableton and using tools like the Push justifies the price point (even before the discount).

But with the holiday sale in full swing, you can save some serious dough on these game-changing tools. So whether you got the trial version and want to upgrade or jump fully into music production, now is the best time.

House Of Marley

Okay, so while this might not be as much for the music producer, music fans should know about these awesome deals (and what producer isn't also a devoted audiophile, to some agree?).

We've been fans of House of Marley's sound equipment, turntables, and earphones for years. They sound great for the environment, but these qualities often come with a price point that may turn some producers and music lovers off.

But these Black Friday discounts help curb the cost of some truly excellent audio gear and get these great-looking speakers for cheap.

Black Friday 2022 At House Of Marley

This company has been doing its thing for some time now and has brought to market many different speakers, turntables, and more. To name them all would take up about two more pages of text. So check out the complete list of their discounts here before I spotlight some of my favorite ones.

Why It's Great For Producers

These speakers and turntables aren't meant for studio work, but having awesome-looking wood-grain gear in your studio has an easy sell. It looks fantastic, sounds great, and is much loved by music fans of all genres.

They are a fantastic company doing great things for the world, and in sustainability, so they deserve the support.