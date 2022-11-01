Topo Chico Will Debut Their First-Ever EP Supporting Indie Artists

In today's music industry, it is either feast or famine and none are left with an empty plate more often than independent artists. But as the lifeblood of music culture globally, there can never be enough initiatives to support the smaller acts on which the industry is based upon.

This is why Topo Chico is introducing their first-ever album, Yellow, on exclusive vinyl featuring a unique mix from five of the most talented emerging artists on the scene.

This mix will soon be available for pre-order exclusively on Vinyl Me Please with all proceeds directly benefiting musicians.

The release of this rare vinyl couldn't come at a better time, as the popularity of vinyl is at an all-time high and sales of pressed wax are surging. So much so, in fact, that there is actually a nationwide shortage of materials needed to make vinyl!

The EP itself was recorded in Topo Chico’s first-ever “Yellow Room” recording studio - a shared space where emerging local artists were invited to record their own music on the brand’s dime - the Yellow EP champions five artists (Cade Legat, Kris Orlowski, Modern Daze , Sea Salt, and Warren Dunes), giving each a one-of-a-kind experience to do what they do best: create music.

Available to all with a passion for music and art, the exclusive record includes a unique design, dreamed up by Seattle artist Liz Tran.

Starting Tuesday, November 1, fans can reserve a copy by visiting VinylMePlease.com before shipping to music lovers later this month.