UAD Launches Two Powerful New Plugins: Hitsville Reverb Chambers and PolyMAX Synth

UA recently released their UAD Software v.10.2, which includes two new titles for UAD Spark and Apollo - Hitsville Reverb Chambers and PolyMAX Synth.

These two plugins are already bolstering an incredible arsenal that all UAD subscribers are privy to and can help add an entirely new dimension to your production workflow. Full reviews are coming soon, but let's dive into what we know so far about these two additions to the illustrious line of Universal Audio plugins and VSTs.

Hitsville Reverb Chambers

Hitsville studio’s attic-converted reverb chambers were essential to Motown's iconic sound. With help from the original engineers who built them, UA captured the whole character and ambiance of the spaces heard on some of the most excellent soul recordings ever made.

“The sound of Motown music lives in all of our heads... The attic chambers at Hitsville were crucial to the emotion of those classic recordings, and we couldn't be happier to bring those same inspiring reverb effects to a new generation of music creators.” - Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio

Hitsville Reverb Chambers features simple controls, allowing users to dial in classic reverb sounds on vocals and instruments quickly. And with Dynamic Room Modeling technology — the same used on UA’s Capitol Chambers and Ocean Way Studios plug-ins — users can go deeper by repositioning the chamber mics to explore new sounds beyond the original positions.

For Apollo/UAD hardware owners and UAD Spark subscribers, Hitsville Reverb Chambers comes alongside PolyMAX Synthesizer and C-Suite™ C-Axe Noise Suppressor in UAD Software v10.2.

PolyMAX Synth

This vintage-inspired synth gives producers, sound designers, and musicians fat tones from the golden age of analog polyphonic synths.

With an approachable user interface and album-ready presets, PolyMAX allows creators to dial in the perfect sound quickly, regardless of genre. Onboard studio-quality UA effects include the sound of a classic digital “Hall B” reverb, tape delay, and modulation textures such as phasers.

