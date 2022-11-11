What You Need To Know About VRJAM's Launch Affecting Shows And Events In The Metaverse

VRJAM is the first multiverse platform that allows for real-time live events and concerts, and their launch today opens doors for all to enjoy a new level of entertainment.

VR has been on the slow burn in the background of relevancy all until recently. With massive improvements to the technology, more consumers adopting it into their daily lives, and industry titans floundering to get it right; a handful of companies are stepping up to the plate with some serious offers.

VRJAM is one such company that sets itself apart from the rest for many reasons, but the predominant one is its quality of experience which vastly outweighs that of all else out there.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And having officially launched today, November 11th; anyone can now access the platform by going to www.VRJAM.com.

What Is VRJAM?

VRJAM’s multiverse platform offers solutions for proper live performance using technology years ahead of other similar platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It provides an unsurpassed user experience and gives fans an array of unique features, including:



A persistent ‘always on’ virtual world with a variety of live events happening every day

A platform for the creation and rendering of revolutionary new types of NFTs

A space for direct-to-fan engagement and the creation of ‘fan experience’ Esports

Powered by native in-game cryptocurrency 'VRJAM Coin.’

A digital solution to empower game streams and Esports to exist in the multiverse

A platform for the distribution and monetization of avatars, NFTs, and recorded content from professional players, and spectators

Where most virtual reality companies and platforms offer a one-dimensional and half-baked experience, VRJAM provides a highly authentic and fluid experience that is set to shape the future in the Web3 space.

Connect With VRJAM: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Discord

How Is VRJAM Different?

VRJAM sets itself apart from the competition by utilizing real-time motion capture technology and VFX to allow creators, attendees, and consumers to experience the most authentic experience imaginable in a virtual setting.

Unlike before, these ultra-realistic functionalities allow brands, performers, and fans to leverage the metaverse.

Any big brands are starting to catch on, too, adding fuel to the fire under VRJAM's feet. Recent partnerships with major companies and brands, such as Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon and NASA data-based Martian 3D mapping company Mars4, the upcoming launch of their native cryptocurrency VRJAM Coin on November 17, and awarded by the creator of Fortnite, Epic Games’ prestigious MegaGrants program, all further highlight the vast potential and capabilities that VRJAM can provide.

VRJAM And The Blockchain

VRJAM has made massive strides in the world of BLockchain and partnered with some of the heaviest hitters in the industry.

Their recent announcement proclaiming their partnership with the Ethereum-scaling blockchain protocol, Polygon will further elevate their expertise in high-level blockchain solutions.

But the fun doesn't stop there!

Another recent partner VRJAM has teamed up with is NASA data-based 3D mapping company Mars4 to build the Mars Block 398 plot in the metaverse. Mars4 simulates a 3D map of the Martian terrain based on NASA Mars data, like a Google Earth 3D map of Mars.

After the development of the plot, the two parties will jointly build it into an integrated community gathering club on Mars, with a complete VR experience, panoramic view, real-time chat, interactive (3D) game objects, galleries, meeting rooms, huge open spaces for performances and collaborative events.

VRJAM And Gaming

VRJAM has launched and is now available for anyone to access via PC. For the optimal virtual experience, it is Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 compatible to interact with people worldwide. It's a revolutionary real-time platform for virtual events and immersive content creation.

By utilizing Web3 technologies, combined with their team’s expertise and passion, VRJAM offers users next-generation solutions for live performances in the multiverse. VRJAM empowers creators, platform owners, and brands to design and realize interactive, immersive experiences that not only leave their audiences amazed by their beauty but inspire and are eager for more.

Another tremendous feat that further highlights VRJAM’s unique offering is the recent award from the creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, via their prestigious MegaGrants Program. As tens of thousands of the gaming industries’ top companies at the forefront of technology are considered for this award, and previous winners include Pixar Animation Studios, this is a crowning achievement for the newly launched platform.