Wallows Returns to Their Hometown for Riveting Performance at The Greek Theatre

Photography by Skyler Barberio

Rising to the top of the charts with their collaboration with Clairo "Are You Bored Yet?", still a young band, Wallows is rapidly gaining immense traction. Their recent performance at the beloved Hollywood Greek Theatre rocked the nearly packed crowd, leaving them mesmerized and in a state of musical bliss.

Young indie rock artist Samia opened the night with a poignant and compelling set that powerfully set the stage for Wallows. Samia, daughter of Lebanese actress Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus and Sister Act) and actor/producer Dan Finnerty (The Hangover and Rocks of the Ages), has the makings of a true rockstar.

Photography by Skyler Barberio

Her dulcet voice and fun, whimsical performance carried a free-flowing and liberating energy that simply just made the crowd feel good. The best moments of her set were when Samia performed her biggest hit to date "Big Wheel," the ballad "Is There Something in the Movies?", and the groovy brand-new single "Mad at Me." Samia ended her set with her own unique rendition of Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know."

By the time Wallows came to the stage, the enthusiastic crowd was going wild. Wallows kicked off their set with the first three singles featured on their 2022 album, Tell Me That It's Over, "Hard to Believe," "I Don't Want to Talk," and "Especially You." As Wallows started delving into their set, they began to jump around their discography a bit more. Between songs, Wallows mentioned that they were excited to be back in their hometown of Los Angeles to perform.

Photography by Sylvie Barnett

Wallows ended the main part of their set with hit singles "Scrawny" and “Remember When." Setting off confetti towards the end of "Remember When" really helped their performance soar to new heights. For the main part of their set, Wallows performed the last single featured on Tell Me That It's Over, "Guitar Romantic Search Adventure" before disappearing offstage. The audience of enthusiastic fans cheered, begging for more.

Photography by Skyler Barberio

When Wallows returned for their encore, they performed the last two songs from their 2019 album release, "I'm Full" and "Do Not Wait." Wallows ended their set with their biggest hit to date, "Are You Bored Yet?" The entire crowd sang along. By the time the song was over, the crowd of avid fans was left in a state of musical bliss.

Their Los Angeles performance marked Wallows third performance on their Tell Me That It's Over world tour, which will continue through 2023. Given their fantastic musicianship, magnetic stage presence, and keen songwriting abilities, Wallows will undoubtedly continue to gain new fans on a global scale. Wallows is quickly proving themselves one of the best bands to come out of recent years.