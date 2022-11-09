What is a Record Deal in 2022? | Point Blank’s Music Futures Panel

The event with Music Futures, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry, including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio, and more, and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of PB’s industry professional lecturers and graduates. Following the event, Fabric turned into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in rooms 1 and 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

During the panel discussion, Berkeley Edwards and Ben Foulston from the music team at Clintons discuss the changing face of the industry and the best ways to secure a record deal in 2022.

This event was held exclusively for Point Blank students past, present, and future. If you’re interested in joining the Point Blank family and benefitting from events like this one as well as masterclasses, 1-2-1s, and more, then be sure to check out their degree courses in London and Online here.