What Is the Best Way to Take HHC?

HHC is one of the latest cannabinoid trends, with users reporting effects similar to, but slightly less potent than, delta-9 THC.

A growing number of brands are selling HHC products, but how can consumers choose between them? Read on to learn about their key features and discover the best way to take HHC.

What Is HHC?

HHC is short for tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a cannabinoid with a similar structure to delta-9 THC, the chemical responsible for the classic cannabis high.

However, whereas delta-9 has a double bond between two carbon atoms, HHC does not. Instead, it has two additional hydrogen atoms. This difference in structure alters how HHC binds with cell receptors and extends its shelf-life.

A scientist named Roger Adams first synthesized HHC from delta-9 in the 1940s using hydrogenation. It is similar to the process that changes vegetable oil into margarine. Nowadays, HHC manufacturers create it using CBD from industrial hemp.

Since industrial hemp is legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill, it is possible to buy HHC products throughout much of the USA. However, several states have banned the substance citing a lack of research and safety concerns.

But those who can legally buy HHC are raving about its effects, which include euphoria, altered perception, and relaxation. In potency, anecdotal reports suggest HHC is around 80% as strong as delta-9 THC.

Which HHC Products Are Available?

When buying HHC, it is essential to note that the market is unregulated, and many companies produce low-quality fare. Therefore, customers must perform due diligence and look for reputable brands with safe manufacturing processes and up-to-date lab reports.

PureKana is a brand that ticks all the relevant boxes. They are already well-established in the CBD niche and have recently branched out with many other cannabinoids, including HHC.

Here are some of the top-selling HHC products from PureKana.

HHC Gummies

PureKana’s vegan HHC gummies provide a tasty and convenient way to consume the cannabinoid. They are available in strawberry, mango, and watermelon flavors, and each gummy contains 25mg of HHC.

The brand recommends starting with half a gummy and working up from there. Consumers should note that edibles like gummies can take a while to kick in, so it is wise to wait a few hours before taking more.

HHC Vape Pens

Fans of vaping will love HHC vape pens. Vapes offer a faster onset of effects than edibles, the trade-off being that they might not last as long.

PureKana’s Premium Vape Pens contain 900mg of HHC per one-gram pen, meaning they have a high potency of 90%.

In addition to the hemp-derived distillate, they contain botanical terpenes to give them a natural cannabis flavor. The pens are available in Berry Gelato (hybrid), Super Sour Diesel (Sativa), and Watermelon Zkittles (India) varieties.

The brand also sells a Premium Dual Vape featuring the famous Super Sour Diesel (Sativa) and Northern Lights (Indica) strains. This product allows users to energize or relax, making it suitable for any time of day.

HHC Vape Cartridges

PureKana’s HHC vape cartridges contain 900mg of HHC per one-gram cartridge like their vape pens. The difference is that they are designed to fit standard reusable 510-thread vape devices.

The vape cartridges only contain hemp distillate and botanical terpenes, making for a smooth vaping experience. There are no harmful thinning agents such as propylene glycol or PEG 400.

They are available in Berry Gelato (hybrid), Blue Dream (sativa), and Watermelon Zkittles (indica) varieties.

What Is the Best Way to Take HHC?

The best way to take HHC very much comes down to personal preference. Those who already vape will enjoy the flavorful and fast-acting hit from a vape pen or cartridges.

However, vaping is not for everyone, and HHC gummies provide a fantastic alternative. The effects are slower to kick in but may be longer-lasting. Gummies are also more discreet to use when out and about, not to mention they taste great!

Whichever option you choose, be sure to buy it from a trustworthy brand that uses clean ingredients and lab tests all of its products. Many low-quality items on the market could be ineffective or even put customers’ health at risk, so do plenty of research before making a purchase.

Finally, check the laws relating to HHC in your area before buying, and always use cannabis products responsibly.