Why CBD Oil Is Bringing Cannabis Products Mainstream

For decades, a world of controversy has surrounded cannabis, with the government and media portraying the plant as a dangerous and addictive drug that’s only purpose is to get you high.

To push this agenda, many states across the U.S. passed laws prohibiting the plant. The first national regulation was the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937. The Controlled Substances Act was introduced in the 1970s, officially outlawing any cannabis use and classifying the plant as a Schedule 1 substance.

Finally, in 1996, its nearly 60-year reign as an illicit substance with no medical value ended when California became the first state to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

By 2016, most states had legalized medicinal cannabis, with several others legalizing recreational use. Still, a negative stigma is attached to cannabis use, but in recent years, public opinion has been shifting in its favor.

The emergence of CBD oil and the array of therapeutic effects linked to CBD, a cannabis-derived compound, has changed people’s perception of the plant.

How CBD Oil Is Changing People’s Perception of Cannabis

The cannabidiol (CBD) trend is skyrocketing as regulations ease and companies seek to educate people on the healing potential of the cannabis-derived substance.

One of over one hundred cannabinoids found in cannabis, CBD is increasingly touted as a natural remedy for stress, mood disorders, chronic pain, and disrupted sleep. It’s a non-intoxicating compound, so it doesn’t get users high, sidestepping the stigma typically associated with cannabis.

The cannabinoid responsible for cannabis’ intoxicating properties is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is still federally illegal but can be used in recreational or MMJ states if you’re medically approved.

CBD products, on the other hand, are widely accessible and considered legal if they are hemp-derived and contain less than 0.3% THC.

The non-intoxicating nature of CBD oil has been instrumental in its increasing popularity and legalization. Moreover, it’s made people realize there is more to cannabis than “getting high,” with the plant boasting an array of potential health benefits.

CBD oil products have been sold in health and wellness stores across the U.S. and Canada for some time, and recently, online retailers have been booming. While the U.S. is leading the way in CBD legalization, countries like Australia are following suit. Premium Jane Australia is one of the leading online CBD retailers down under.

How CBD Is Taking CBD Products Mainstream

CBD oil is the number one legal cannabis product. It comes in various strengths and flavors and is usually sold as a tincture with a dropper attached to the lid. Using the dropper, you place a few drops of CBD oil under the tongue.

CBD oil is the flagship product, but it’s not ideal for everyone since some may find the oil taste and texture unappealing. Plus, oils can be tricky to work with. Therefore, as the CBD market expanded, an influx of new and innovative CBD products started hitting the shelves, including CBD gummies, capsules, and vape pens.

And it didn’t end there. Eventually, the beauty and skincare industries caught onto the CBD trend and started adding cannabinoids to creams, serums, and makeup. When applied topically, CBD can promote healthy and radiant skin.

The tremendous success and increasing trust of CBD products have opened doors for other cannabis-derived cannabinoids. For example, many CBD brands are introducing new cannabinoids to the market, such as cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromene (CBC), and delta 8 THC.

Although the legal status of cannabis is still an issue, it seems it's only a matter of time before the plant is fully legalized. And when that time comes, brands and customers will be ready for it.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil has been instrumental in breaking the stigma associated with cannabis in the public's mind. As CBD products become increasingly popular and accessible, the mainstream market is gaining greater familiarity with cannabinoids and their properties and uses. That growing understanding of CBD oil is helping people realize that there is more to cannabis.

Cannabis products are natural and potentially safer, with fewer side effects than many prescription medications. Research is ongoing, but there are many health benefits linked to cannabis, meaning its application in health and wellness could have huge potential.