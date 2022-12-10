10 Of The Best Indie Christmas Covers Whose Spin Is Better Than The Original

Had enough of hearing the same Christmas songs played over and over? These 10 covers will make it feel like you're listening to a whole new song!

The second the clock strikes midnight the day after Thanksgiving you can be sure to expect to hear every store, marketplace, and radio station to be playing Christmas music. It's unavoidable and while the classics are great (I mean they're classics for a reason), finding artists that put their own spin on them is the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether you're a fan of Indie music or you're just looking for a new version of your favorite holiday song, these 10 covers will be sure to make the cut on your Christmas playlist.

1.) So Much Wine - Phoebe Bridgers

It wouldn't be the holiday season without Phoebe Bridgers released her annual Christmas cover, and this year it was the Handsome Family's "So Much Wine". Compared to the original, Bridgers takes on a slower, more somber approach to the song, giving it a nostalgic feeling almost. While you're at it be sure to check out the rest of Phoebe Bridgers's Christmas covers.

2.) Blue Christmas- The Lumineers

While this one may be a little more folksy than Indie, you will not be disappointed. The Lumineer's cover of Elvis' "Blue Christmas" is one of the most heart-wrenchingly raw, stripped-down versions of the song making it feel like it's not a cover at all but an original. The Lumineers have this ability to make every song they sing feel warm and personal.

3.) Christmas Don't Be Late - She & Him

She & Him takes on the classic from Alvin & The Chipmunks in a melancholy approach. In the song, Zooey Deschanel reminds you almost of a child who is begging but sadly like she is depending on something. It's much different from the song's original approach which is joyful and portrays the anxious energy children have for the holiday season.

4.) What Are You Doing New Year's Eve - The Head and The Heart

Originally sung by Ella Fitzgerald, The Head and The Heart put their own spin on the classic. The Head and The Heart give the smooth jazz song an upbeat modern flare, giving it more of a back-and-forth kind of dynamic as a duet.

5.) Marshmallow World - The Regrettes

The Regrettes give a fast tempo, and angsty approach to the Christmas classic made popular by Bing Crosby. They give a more youthful sound to the old-school song.

6.) Last Christmas- Lucy Dacus

The Wham song is a staple on any holiday playlist and Lucy Dacus definitely puts her own spin on it. The original song is poppy and has this pining feel to it. In Dacus' cover, she gives a more rock approach, giving the song an angrier feeling.

7.) Happy Xmas (War Is Over)-Calexico

Calexico takes on a classical approach to the John Legend and Yoko Ono Christmas song. They don't steer too far away from the roots of the song, only slightly slowing it down and making it a tad softer.

8.) Lonely This Christmas- The Growlers

Originally sung by Mud, The Growler's cover of "Lonely This Christmas", is just as heartbreaking as the original. The Growlers still have a punch to the song but it is more subtle. The vocals on the song are also a tad raspy and you can feel the pain in every word sung.

9.) Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - The Lumineers

Yes, another cover by The Lumineers, and yes it's just as good as the one listed above. The Lumineers take a somber, meaningful approach to the upbeat song. The tone the band takes feels more fitting to the lyrics then the original.

10.) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas- Phoebe Bridgers

It only felt fitting to end the list with a Phoebe Bridgers cover since we started with one. Bridgers's cover of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" is haunting and eerie, but is somehow still beautiful and hopeful.