1st Base Runner Set for a showcase at the SXSW 2023 Festival

With dates being announced for 2k23's SXSW, 1st Base Runner's showcase set will not be one to miss.

Heather Gildroy

South By Southwest (SXSW) has announced dates for the 2023 festival. The music festival will commence on March 10th and end on March 19th. They have also unveiled the performing artists during the 9-day event, and among them is Austin’s fast-rising producer and multi-instrumentalist, 1st Base Runner.

Born Tim Husmann, 1st Base Runner has quickly cemented his spot in Texas and the global music scene. His work has received massive attention in and out of the US, with many speaking highly of his sound and style.

1st Base Runner has adopted a personalized sound. He borrows from shoe-gaze (a subgenre of indie and alternative rock), nostalgic 80’s darkwave, and an array of analog synthesizers to create timeless and powerful music that carries the weight of raw emotion, great wisdom, and hope.

1st Base Runner has worked on several tracks, including “Break Even,” “Pushing Away,” “Near Me,” “In The Beginning,” and his latest EP, “Night Stalker.” The EP, which is 1st Base Runner’s fourth EP, has attracted a lot of attention, garnering thousands of streams across Spotify and other platforms.

Like his other songs, “Night Stalker” has an ambient, cinematic, alternative, Indie, Electronic, Shoegaze, and some bit of Post-Punk and features four tracks, including “The Serpent and Space,” “Dark Drive through the Canyon,” and “Night Stalker.” The Ep passes as 1st Base Runner’s darkest and most cinematic work yet— Night Stalker pulls you into a surreal world with masterfully crafted tension, release, and longing.

The Ep sets records for 1st Base Runner and helps him solidify his place in the global music scene. 1st Base Runner has worked with notable names in the music industry. His releases have constantly been charted on several music charts, including on the NACC Radio Charts. In addition, his song Break Even, directed by Matt Mahurin, won Best Music Video and Best in Show at this year’s Pinnacle Film Awards.

1st Base Runner has also worked with industry giant Dilly Gent. Dilly is the former Radiohead creative director and now works as the creative director for 1st Base Runner. She has worked on several of his videos, including “Dark Drive Through Canyon” in his recent EP. 1st Base Runner currently works on his fifth EP Ft. renowned Austin-based drummer Adam Byram and bassist Kevin Rowe. The trio is backed by Dilly Gent of Son&Heir productions as the permanent project Creative Director.

According to 1st Base Runner’s management, the EP will drop early next year.

As he finalizes the EP, 1st Base Runner leaves no stone unturned in preparation for the SXSW 2023 Festival, which he says is a great opportunity to showcase his impeccable talent.

“Getting to Perform at next year’s SXSW Festival is such a great honor, and I can’t wait to be on stage and share my music with the rest of the world and the people of Austin, “said 1st Base Runner.

To know more about his performance at SXSW 2023 and his new EP, check out his Instagram. To close, 1st Base Runner is also working on two other projects, slated for release early next year.