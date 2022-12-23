Magnetic's Favorite 50 Producers, Artists, and DJs To Watch In 2023

With the world opening back up and the wheels of the music industry finding back up to almost full speed, 2022 saw the release of a megaload of pent-up creativity from producers, DJs, and artists of all levels. And with so many shows to hit and artists to track, it can be understandable if a couple of the best ones slipped through the cracks of your own personal curations.

Running Magnetic, I have the opportunity to listen to a fair share of music every day and keep track of almost all the emerging talent coming don't another scene. This is why I wanted to curate this list, along with the help of a few on the Magnetic team, of fifty producers that built up some serious momentum throughout 2022 which is sure to carry over into some breakdown years for these artists in 2023.

Is this list comprehensive? No, there was WAYYY too many amazing people making amazing music this year for even somebody who follows it full-time to keep up with. Did we miss a couple of your favorite artists? Probably!

All we wanted to do is to help you, and these artists, out a little bit by shedding some light on some of our favorite up-and-coming, underground, or underrecognized acts that we know are going to crush 2023. So let's dive into the list, which we've put together in no specific order...

1. ONEIRO

Oneiro

Ivan Cespedes also know by his artist name Oneiro made waves in the electronic music industry that are still in movement and positively impacting the community in an echo of remembrance. Oneiro was one of the lead members and founders of Costa Rica's electronic music group known as "Electric Animals" which brings Progressive House and Melodic Techno vibes to the amongst their talented collection of locals along with top-notch international headliners.

Oneiro sadly passed away last year from Covid yet his music lives on including one of his archived gems "Omega" which the team has released in his honor on the Perspectives Digital label.

2. Jake Kaiser

Jake Kaiser has had a monumental this year, releasing on top labels such as Purified and others, with his latest single (linked below) that closed out the year being on TH3RD BRAIN records. And while 2022 was on the slower side for Jake in terms of gigs, he used his time valuably to release a ton of vocal singles and remixes and moved to an entirely new city; uprooting his life in San Fransisco, and resettling in Boulder, Colorado.

3. James Flower

James Flower is a producer who I am pinching myself for not having stumbled upon sooner, but I guess that's the beauty of underground dance music and up-and-coming producers!

James has had one hell of a smashing year, not only having the opportunity to remix and "reimagine" Moullinex & Xinobi's single "Imaginary Numbers" but has also joined the esteemed and welcoming family at Discotexas. Hats off to James as we look forward to what he'll do in 2023!

4. BLANKA BARBARA

Blanka Barbara

London-based, Poland-born DJ, Live act, Producer, and Livestreamer - Blanka Barbara defines her style with great enthusiasm and passion. Her productions express deep and textured progressively edged House & Techno – perfect to take a large crowd on a carefully steered sonic journey – intelligently immersive and musically adventurous. Blanka continues to make her mark with her DI.fm radio show along with some stellar new releases from some of the industry's most respected labels.

5. HOBIN RUDE

Hobin Rude

Producer Hobin Rude has a busy release schedule this year releasing originals and remixes on a variety of top-notch labels including Nick Warren's imprint The Soundgarden. His music has made a big impact in this tear especially and we anticipate more music magic from this Serbian-based producer in the coming year.

6. ALAN CERRA

Alan Cerra

Hailing from Argentina, Alan Cerra has been touted as one of the progressive scene's most promising talents turning heads with his groovy progressive sound. His tracks have been supported by big artists like Hernan Cattaneo and across major festivals and club gigs.

7. Jack Trades

Jack Trades is a Canadian producer who has been on the slow and steady climb to success over the past years. Already having established a sizable following throughout the previous years, 2022 saw incredible signings for the artist, who closed out the year with the release of Myon's Tales From Another World Vol 2. Mix album with his track "Lamai."

8. Jiminy Hop

Jiminy Hop has an incredibly unique sound that is getting nowhere near the amount of attention that he deserves. Having a tasteful mix of club-heavy grooves and ear-infecting melodies, his tracks have been supported by industry heavyweights like such as David Hohme and many others.

But I think 2022 marked a big year for the Russian producer, as his inclusion on David Hohme's yearly mix album helped introduce Jiminy to new audiences and help pour fuel on the fire he's starting leading into 2023.

9. re:boot

re:boot is a power duo of two producers who have had incredible careers in the music industry in their own right, but whose collaborative project's foundations were truly established in 2022 and have set them up for a pivotal 2023.

Their signature blend of anthemic trance melodies and aggressive, ear-splitting techno sound design has caught the attention of top names in both genres and has garnered them opportunities to share the stage with acts like Fatum and more.

10. KHIVA

Electronic Producer / Rapper KHIVA's one-of-a-kind sound has made her one of electronic music's most potent and promising stars, generating waves of hype with her original productions and compelling live vocal performances. On November 9th, KHIVA released her Phantom Forces EP, which showcases her propensity toward emotionally fueled, bass-driven production, vocals, and songwriting.

The release coincided with an international tour in India, performances with Zeds Dead and GRiZ, and 2022 performances at Electric Forest, Shambhala, Okeechobee, Lightning in a Bottle, and Outlook in Croatia, while headlining her own club dates across North America.

11. MERSIV

Mersiv is one of the prominent faces of the underground bass scene, rising to national acclaim behind his debut album Pretty Dark Loud and its supporting national tour.

Following his direct support of Zeds Dead's RRX play this Summer, and his own headlining tour throughout the Fall, Mersiv has showcased himself as one of the most promising electronic acts to emerge. He released his latest banger, "Juggernaut," in Dec, and will make his debut headline at Red Rocks in April 2023 which means the future has never been brighter for this young all-star

12. IMANU

Beatport’s NEXT artist 2021 IMANU continued to impress us all throughout this entire year. In 2022, he dropped his debut album Untold via Deadbeats and launched himself into US touring for the first time ever by debut alongside Zeds Dead at Red Rocks.

He's quickly popping up on a slew of festival and club dates for 2023, backed by viral streaming numbers (17.9 million streams and 2.7 million listeners in 2022 alone).

13. Kill Script

KILL SCRIPT isn’t a name to take lightly in the dance music world. Only coming onto the scene a short while ago with his first release in late 2020, he’s taken the techno genre by storm with impressive EPs on Armada Music and NIGHTMODE, like his debut EP FIRST CONTAKT and its follow-up VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT.

Further, with main-stage performances at massive festivals like EDC Las Vegas and EDC Orlando also under his belt, KILL SCRIPT is clearly succeeding at bringing techno to the forefront of dance music and into the ears of festival attendees everywhere.

14. RAECOLA

RaeCola is an emerging producer and DJ act that is off to an incredible start, picking up bookings at Day Trip and Dirtybird Camp Out prior to their debut EP, Bezerk, releasing this past July. On November 17th, the radiant selectors shared their latest single, "Bounce," a melodic switch-up that showcases their diverse talents.

With recent announcements they'll be playing Ultra and Electric Forest in 2023, look for Raecola to make a fixed impression in the North American house scene and it's best to get these two on your radar now before they pop off cause they are on a straight path to crush 2023.

15. Aquariox

Aquariox has had a slow burn over the past year, cutting his teeth in the ever-competitive Brooklyn scene. But having built a strong foundation off the back of his driving and melodic sound, Aquariox has all the pieces in place to make an explosive 2023.

Having had a couple of strong releases in 2022 and support from some of the biggest names in the industry, Aquariox is one to watch in the melodic house and techno scene.

16. Trey Mirror

A relatively new name within the dance music realm, Trey Mirror is one of the latest to join Amsterdam-, New York- and London-based record label Armada Music. His moniker aims to reflect the different views of reality whilst putting an organic, yet electronic sound to the feeling of melancholy that can’t be shaken.

Trey Mirror is looking to remain anonymous for the foreseeable future, but the mirrors will become part of the live performance to echo some of the inspiration and political motivation behind the music. A five-part display of musical prowess, Trey Mirror’s debut EP on Armada Electronic Elements brings with it a sense of sonic sophistication that could elevate dance music culture.

17. Future Chess Club

Future Chess Club is an artist who is catching fire in the old-fashioned way, through the hustle of connecting with curators and blogs and getting his music out to the masses. He garnered massive media attention throughout 2022, landing features on sites like Coeval, TTIS, and, of course, Magnetic.

Future Chess Club possesses a unique sound that harkens back to the earlier days of indie dance music with a modern and punchy twist that gushes with melancholia and nostalgia while also slapping you in the face with pure energy.

18. Biesmans

Biesmans certainly has been in the game for a while now, slowly building a lasting career brick by brick. But 2022 was a turning point for the producer when he was asked to curate the ‘Watergate 28’ compilation.

He went above and beyond the call of duty with this invitation and stacked the deck in his favor with a ton of his original and unreleased music alongside a wealth of fantastic collaborations he'd been saving for just this occasion. You can learn more about how he accomplished such a feat here.

19. Modera

Modera is another name on this list that seems to have come out of nowhere with a hot string of releases that slowly dripped onto the airwaves over the past twelve months. Seeming to have found a home at Colorize, this Seattle-based duo has garnered support from some of the biggest names in the industry for their unique sound that blends orchestral scores with club-friendly percussions.

If they can catch the ears of Nora En Pure, Ferry Corsten, Nick Romero, and more in such a short amount of time, then they certainly have earned their place on this list.

20. Ocula

Ocula's career path is a true testament to the merits of dedication and persistence. Having been established in the scene for a few years now after gaining some early support on labels like This Never Happened and others, his consistent and quality output has built the foundations of a career, brick by brick, that is built to last.

And having already locked in his first international tour slated for early 2023 and the release of his album already checked off his 2022 bucket list, it's all but guaranteed that this guy will have a smashing time in 2023.

21. BROSS

Bross is a household name in the thriving Romanian club scene. Having made a name for himself after scoring a #1 hit on Beatport and a string of successful other releases on labels such as All Day I Dream and Troubadour, his deep and melodic sound is not something to sleep on.

And while his organic house tracks have been heard around the globe, it is on his local scene where most of his attention is focused. Bross’s involvement in co-founding Deep House Bucharest has established him as a champion of the local scene, organizing events that helped establish a community in Romania. The success of these events opened the door to other cities in the country and has earned him a place on this list!

22. Andrew Nagy

At only 22 years of age, the Czech producer possesses a maturity in his sound that rivals those who have been at it for decades longer. And while Andrew has been releasing occasionally since 2018, it hasn't been until 2022 that his career truly started catching fire and taking off.

Perhaps it was from the virality his music caught on apps like TikTok and Instagram, but whatever gas was poured on the fire he started himself is sure to carry him into an incredible 2023.

23. Entel

Entel is a Columbus-based producer whose dedicated work ethic and his ability to have many different irons in the fire of the music industry are finally reaping the rewards that he deserves. He is a killer producer, runs his own radio show, manages his own label, and also recently wrapped up his first international tour with GRUM.

Still riding the wave of his album that was recently released on GRUM's Deep State records, 2023 is looking brighter than ever for this guy.

24. Drelirium

Drelirium is a new name for one of Sao Paolo's biggest DJs. Having formally gone by the name Dre Guazzelli, the rebrand only seeks to add even more mystique and energy behind the small but steady string of releases he has had throughout 2022.

And with his top-notch productions and a massive party to spearhead in Sao Paolo, Drelirium has all the pieces in place to take his career to new heights in 2023 so don't sleep on this guy. His future is bright.

25. atDusk

Being heavily championed by the Insomniac brand was just the fuel that needed to be poured on this duo's fire for their career to really start to be catapulted into the next level of stardom. atDusk's unique sound is a tasteful blend of energetic trance and nostalgic synth flavor. And in it, they seem to have found their recipe for success as month by month throughout 2022 saw these two boys stack up W after W.

Kudos to these guys for locking into a unique sound in a genre as fiercely competitive as the trance scene can be.

26. Paradoks

Paradoks needs little introduction, but trying to keep up with the number of massive strides he's made in his career begs his inclusion on this list. Having booked his first international tour. Paradoks made his US debut by playing at some of the biggest venues in the country, including Brooklyn Mirage NY, Factory Town Miami, and Sound LA).

And on top of having a few smash hits on massive record labels like Purified, he also took the first step towards blazing his own trail by launching his own record label. After taking a small break in the early months of 2023, I have full faith that he will return to the game with even more momentum before. So keep your eyes on what this guy has in store.

27. Jorza

Jorza has been working behind the scenes in the music industry for years now as an incredibly talented mix engineer while honing his production chops. Over the past two years, he has racked up a steady string of accolades, releasing on top labels such as Scorchin' and Dreamstate.

With Insomniac taking Jorza under their wing and offering his music one of the bigger platforms in the industry to be heard, 2023 has never looked better for this guy.

28. Taylor Torrence

Taylor Torrence's unique and explosive sound, coupled with one of the most energetic and kindest personalities in the industry, has set this guy up for an unbeatable 2023.

Making the conscious decision to step away from a life of law to pursue music full-time, he currently works as an instructor at Cosmic Academy production school and as one of Insomniac's rising stars. We can't wait to watch this guy hit the ground running the second the new year's ball drops and 2023 commences.

29. Solanca

Solanca is an incredibly talented producer who, in only a few short years since he's been on the scene, has released on some of the best labels in the melodic house and progressive worlds. Landing tracks on labels such as Songspire Records and This Never Happened, the young artist's career is prided and ready for an explosive 2023.

What makes him more special than many others is his unique ability to have each track in his catalog stand on its own as its own work of art; he rarely returns to a similar vibe and sound, which makes each release he has innovative and new.

30. Jackarta

This duo has been on fire for more years than I can count, and the heavy hitters in the industry are definitely starting to take notice. Following a string of highly-successful single releases throughout 2022, Jakarta is set to make a lasting impression in 2023 with even more beautifully melodic original productions and also a few top collaborations from some of the biggest artists in the game.

These guys are not ones to miss and the fresh perspectives they bring to each track are a breath of fresh air in an often-oversaturated genre.

31. RTIK

RTIK is an Italian producer with an incredibly unique and textural approach to the melodic house genre. Harkening back to the more original iterations of artists like John Hopkins and more, along with a tasteful touch of the modern punch we love in today's melodic techno, RTIK's sound has already begun to attract the attention of artists like Lauren Mia and others.

Closing out the year with a two-track EP on Lauren Mia's brand new Ear Porn Records, he has set the bar in 2023 fairly high for himself but is one I am sure he surpasses without breaking a sweat.

32. Xerxes

Xerxes

Xerxes has been consistently releasing absolute rippers since 2019, but escalated to a new level in 2022. The bass music producer, hailing from the Bay Area, released six new tracks in 2022, headlined his first show, and just put out his Everything Unseen mix. His remix of Joji's Glimpse of Us, took him to new heights from the year prior.



I am very excited for what he brings to stages in 2023 as his sound continues to mature and expand, while refining what he's known for - high energy and organized yet chaotic sound design.

33. Joel Cruz

Joel Cruz

Joel Cruz really popped onto the scene in 2022, getting his infamous drum & bass remixes getting played out by the likes of John Summit, Jawns, Manila Killa, and DJ Diesel. His bookings only grew as well, getting billed at New York City's famed Webster Hall alongside Manila Killa. As Joel heads into 2023, I only expect his remixes to continue to impress while expanding upon his original catalog, headlined by his most successful original, You Know Why.

34. longstoryshort

longstoryshort

longstoryshort, has had a massive 2022 starting with his collaborative single, On The Low, produced in tandem with Wax Motif. The track was played at festivals and clubs around the world, becoming a DJ set staple. His May 2022 EP, Redemption, was a personal favorite of mine as it perfectly showcased his sound, creativity, and unique style. longstoryshort doesn't only set himself apart with his productions, but with his DJ abilities as well. His mixing fortitude puts his live performances in a league above most, he and regularly showcases his mixing on his social channels. 2023 is set up to be a massive year for LSS.

35. Waxman (CA)

Waxman is a phenomenal producer who has the unique ability to make blissful and club-friendly vocal records using almost any vocal stem or performance he can get his hands on. And while he certainly has racked up his fair share of instrumental releases, his vocal tracks are always next level and consistently bring the attention of his ever-growing fanbase.

He recently moved to the far side of the world, moving from his home in Canada down to Australia, where he starts a fresh slate in 2023 and has more opportunities than ever.

36. Nicky Elisabeth

Nicky made her Anjunadeep debut in May with ‘Fading / Sun’. The former track showcased her soft side, with her airy vocals perfectly complementing tight and polished production; it was later remixed by Joris Voorn. Following a residency at Amsterdam’s De Marktkantine and an appearance at the iconic London club Fabric, Nicky has performed at major festivals over the summer including Awakenings, DGTL, and Tomorrowland.

With Nicky racking up accolades left and right in the dance music industry, she is certainly one who is set up to have a phenomenal 2023 and is an easy recommendation for this.

37. Anden

Anyone at all who follows underground progressive house and techno will likely have heard of Anden; a brother duo who found their start playing some of the best clubs in Brooklyn and have graduated to the role of Yotto's right-hand guys in 2022.

But their work with the Anjunadeep super-star is only one piece of the puzzle that has bound these guys for stardom. Their production chops are exemplarily unique in a genre often seen as over-saturated and their live sets are always a performance well above the boys' pay grade.

38. Nancie

Since dropping her debut track, ‘Get Likes’, on Universal/Capitol, Nancie has played at legendary venues like PACHA and Ministry Of Sound, and remixed for the likes of MEDUZA, Empire Of The Sun, and Imanbek. Nancie made her Anjunabeats debut in September with the progressive house anthem ‘Human’. She also graced the world with a set from the Anjunakitchen livestream in October.

She has all the pieces in place to have a massive breakout year in 2023, which is why she is an easy recommendation for this massive list of producers and artists to watch in 2023.

39. Leena Punks

Leena’s debut Anjunabeats single 'On The Floor' received support from Sarah Story, Charlie Hedges, Clara Amfo, and Adele Roberts on Radio 1 alone, racking up 250 spins on the airwaves worldwide. After touring Greece and Ibiza last summer, the London-based artist brought a head-turning set to our Group Therapy Weekender in London in early September.

Getting support from such top names at such an early stage in a career is always a sign of massive things to come in the near future, which is why Leena has earned her place on this list!

40. Black Wands

Black Wands is a Denver-based producer who has been slowly chipping away at his sound in the background while pursuing a career in pro audio. Throughout 2022, his artistic passions converged with his technical career to present him with opportunities he is sure to capitalize on in the new year.

The most important and influential of these opportunities is Le Youth taking Black Wands under his wing and helping nurture his sound with a couple of key releases on his PRGSSN Records imprint. And with a couple of other massive progressive house releases lined up in 2023, next year is set to be a smash.

41. Chris Giuliano

Chris has been working the competitive LA DJ circuit for years now and the results are finally paying off. Landing his first Anjunabeats release back in 2021, he continued to pour fuel on the fire throughout 2022, even going as far as to land an Anjunabeats residency on their Anjunabeats Rising radio show.

And with gigs getting bigger throughout 2022, even going as far as to play his first show at the Weekender at The Gorge this year, Chris has all the pieces in place to take off in 2023.

42. Joel Oliver

Joel Oliver's tasteful and blissed-out sound has only started to catch fire in the underground. world f the melodic house and techno scene, but in a short while his' unique take on the genre has started catching the attention of the masses.

Building up a small and loyal following is the framework behind any successful career, and while Joel might not have the numbers of some of the other producers on this list, his unique sound, and sonic aesthetic make me sure he will reach completely new heights in the new year which is why he is one you need to be watching in 2023.

43. Leaps

Luke Osborne, known better for his Massive Attack-inspired beats and by his stage name Leaps, only came into my radar in the last few months and I am pinching myself for sleeping on him this long. Tastefully blending influences of house, garage, and 90s nostalgia, Leaps' unique sound harkens back to the earlier days of pioneers such as Fout Tet and BICEP.

Hailing from South-East London, Leaps is set to make a mark on its dance music scene's rich legacy throughout 2023 and is certainly one to keep your eye on.

44. Discognition

Discognition is a Denver-based producer who, despite uprooting his life and relocating to a new city in 2021, still managed to hit the ground running and have a series of releases that many would consider career-defining milestones. including a release on Silk Music alongside his close friend and fellow Denver-based producer Hausman.

Discognition has managed to keep the fire of his career lit by consistently streaming on Twitch and building an ever-growing following on the platform. When he admits that 2022 was a quiet year for him, it makes us all more excited to see where a busy 2023 will bring him.

45. Heard Right

If you're involved or actively listening to the melodic house genre, you undoubtedly have heard of this guy before. Heard Right is a Belarusian producer who has simply been on fire throughout 2022. With a consistent string of releases, legitimately more than I can count this year, with amazing labels like Purified, Colorize, and Where The Heart Is, 2023 is going to be an even more massive year for this guy.

46. Lord Genmu

Lord Genmu is one of the producers I am most excited about for 2023. His genmucorp mixtape from September 2022 is highly creative, fun, and approachable, but also eclectic. It perfectly balances what his sound seemingly aims to be, a smoothie of bass music's sounds, all brought together for a chaotically cohesive sound design dance experience.

Some of the co-signs he's getting speak for themself, and he has a production capability sure to bring his sound to more stages in 2023.

47. Ceas

Ceas originally caught my attention back in 2018 with his releases on labels such as Inner Symphony and Ton Topferei. Since then, he has spent the past four years honing his sound into something truly unique; a tasteful mixture of club-friendly beats and blissed-out atmospheric compositions.

With all the pieces in place and a bright future n front of him, I am more stoked than ever to see where his journey takes him throughout 2023.

48. OBVIOUSLYDAN

"Pearls" by Scottish producer, obviouslydan was a Radio 1 staple on Fridays evenings this past Summer and reasonably so. It's an undeniably effervescent tune and probably the happiest techno track you'll find in this chart. Remember, techno can be happy too!

And with an MA in music and a style that combined the best parts of Four Tet, Bonobo, and The 1975; the future is looking solid for this multi-instrumentalist with a taste for bass and groove.

49. RIC NIELS

Ric Niels is a young progressive house rising star from Argentina creating music that makes an emotional journey for listeners and a captivating dance floor experience for clubbers. Another solid original from the Chapter III compilation by Ric Niels with "Invasion" doing the work and chugging along on Deepwibe Underground. With a dark and driving sound that pairs with listful melodies and lush atmospheres, the sound is sure to catch the attention of the masses in 2023.

50. SAM SCHEME

Maximum style, maximum quality, maximum darkness... minimum words. His tasteful blend on the darker sides of the progressive house has allowed him to carve out a niche all his own from which there is nothing but success to gain from.

Closing out the year strongly with a couple of amazing releases, we cannot wait to see where the future takes this talented dude.