AESOP ROCK, LUPE FIASCO, AND OTHERS RELEASED A NEW SINGLE TO RAISE FUNDS FOR DIY SKATEPARKS

One of rap’s most prolific MCs, Aesop Rock has unveiled a new collaboration with longtime ally and producer Blockhead (with whom he made last year’s acclaimed Garbology album) for a new standalone single “Pumpkin Seeds” that boasts a feature from Chicago rap stalwart Lupe Fiasco. “Pumpkin Seeds” was created in an effort to help nonprofit organization The Collaboratory raise funds and awareness for two DIY skateparks in Dayton, Ohio: the Claridge Park DIY in Central Dayton and the Home Ave DIY in West Dayton.

Located in an area often overlooked by broader social initiatives, when Aesop and co. caught wind of the Dayton skate community’s efforts it seemed like a natural match for the release.

Featuring artwork illustrated by Justin "Coro" Kaufman (who was also behind the artwork for Aesop’s Spirit World Field Guide album which is embedded below), the song is available on DSPs via Rhymesayers Entertainment today.

The release comes with a limited 7” vinyl edition (in three variants: black vinyl and two deluxe colored vinyl editions) as well as exclusive “Pumpkin Seeds” shirt and skate deck designs set for release February 17 - pre-orders for all available now.

Proceeds from this release and the associated merchandise will go towards funding the two skateparks in Dayton.

