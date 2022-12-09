Skip to main content

Artists Who Sound Like: Matt Maltese

Looking for artists to listen to while the world caves in like Matt Maltese? These 9 will do the trick.
Scarlett Carlos Clarke 

Scarlett Carlos Clarke 

Matt Maltese is a British Indie Alternative singer-songwriter whose music is worth every stream. If you've never heard of Matt Maltese chances are you've heard of his song "As the World Caves In" which blew up on Tik Tok despite it being released in 2017. 

Melancholy and whimsical are two words that you'd use to describe Maltese's sound. Each song gives listeners a dreamlike feeling making them think they've been transported. Lyrically Maltese's music is both heartbreaking and heart mending, there is comfort in his almost monotone voice. 

Maltese's psychedelic, apocalyptic sound is unlike any other artist. His music gives a new meaning to the Indie genre and will definitely be an influence to future artists. If Maltese wasn't on your radar before he should be now.   

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Just like him, these 9 artists will be sure be a staple on your next playlist. 

9 Artists Similar to Matt Maltese 

Oscar Lang

Oscar Lang

Delaney Bailey

Delaney Bailey

awfultune

awfultune

Flower Face

Flower Face

Strawberry Guy

Strawberry Guy

Leith Ross

Leith Ross

Florist

Florist

Wasia Project

Wasia Project

The Walters

The Walters

Matt Maltese's most popular song is "As the World Caves In" which has close to 270,000,000 streams on Spotify.  The music video has over 8,700,000 views on YouTube.  

Who Are Matt Maltese's Influences? 

Some influences of Matt Maltese are Leonard Cohen and Chet Baker. Anything of the jazz genre inspires Maltese's work. Another artist who inspires him is Nina Simone.

Where Is Matt Maltese From? 

Matt Maltese originally is from Reading, England. When he was a teenager, he began buying and selling vinyls. He had saved the money from that to move to Camden, London. 

Related Content

Amine press shot
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Aminé

By Madison North
ROLE MODEL press shot
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like ROLE MODEL

By Madison North
mitski press shot
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Mitski

By Madison North