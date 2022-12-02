Artists Who Sound Like: Mitski

Looking for artists who have mastered writing heartwrenching lyrics like Mitski? We got 9 that'll do the trick.

Ebru Yildiz

Mitski is an Indie Rock artist known for her brilliant lyricism and beautiful storytelling. Whether it be through her music or through her music videos, Mitski pulls people in with her unique way of making things feel both haunting and comforting.

It's very rare to find an artist who is able to connect with an audience in such a raw, unforced way. Nothing about Mitski's music makes you feel like she is trying to be something she's not, every aspect is exactly hers. Many artists make music that taps into emotions such as pain, love, loss, and joy. But, the difference between other artists and Mitski is that she is able to dig into these emotions much deeper, as opposed to just scratching the surface. Two songs that are widely loved by her that portray this are "First Love/Late Spring" and "A Burning Hill".

While there isn't anyone out there that is exactly Mitski, these 9 artists definitely understand that being a musician and storyteller go hand-in-hand.

9 Artists Similar To Mitski

Phoebe Bridgers Olof Grind Japanese Breakfast Jackie Lee Young Lucy Dacus Ebru Yildiz Faye Webster Pooneh Ghana Lores Alex G Jeff Allen Haley Heynderickx Alessandra Leimer Sir Chloe Lulannie Matt Maltese STUDIO MCBANE Ethel Cain Helen Kirbo

What Is Mitski's Most Popular Song?

Mitski's most famous song is "Washing Machine Heart" which comes from her 2018 album Be the Cowboy. "Washing Machine Heart" has close to 380,000,000 streams on Spotify alone and the music video has over 50,000,000 views on YouTube.

Did Mitski Go To College?

Yes!

Mitski attended Purchase College in Harrison, New York. Here she studied Studio Composition. She self-released her first two albums Lush (2012) and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013), which were made as part of her senior project.