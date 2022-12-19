Baby Audio Drops A New Free Plug-In: Pitch Drift Adds Analog Modulation To Your Sound

Baby Audio's newest plug-in helps add variation and slowly-drifting pitch variations that can turn a generic synth patch into a far more complex patch, and it's all completely free

The problem with digital instruments, VSTs, and soft synths is that they are often almost TOO perfect. Unlike analog gear, which has slight pitch drifting and other anomalies as its circuitry warms and cools, digital synths often spit out the exact same key or sound every time they are played.

Unless of course the producer making the record makes the conscious decision to inject some of their own drifting randomnesses into the sound.

And that is exactly what Baby Audio's newest plugin helps do, and it does it all for FREE!

Snag This Plugin Here

Here's What This Free Plugin Can Do

Pitch Drift by Baby Audio:

Pitch Drift is a free plugin by Baby Audio. It introduces pitch fluctuations to make your tracks feel more organic and natural. The effect ranges from subtle instabilities that make your instruments sound less sterile to intense pitch drifting that will make your tracks clearly out of tune.

Controls:

Pitch Drift lets you control the depth and speed of the fluctuations in a simple interface (hover over the screen to control the speed). It is powered by the "Drift" algorithm in Baby Audio's Super VHS plugin and offers the same natural and pleasing fluctuation effect.

Inspired by real instruments:

One of the appeals of acoustic instruments is that they are never 100% in tune 100% of the time. These subtle pitch instabilities compound when you bring multiple instruments together in a mix – making the music sound richer and more dynamic.

However, in the computer-era this concept is often lost. Pitch Drift makes it fast and easy to break the spell of digital pitch perfection and get your tracks to vibrate a little more. It generally works best at subtle levels on sustained tonal instruments or entire mix busses. As a rule of thumb, the less sustained your source is, the faster you want the speed parameter to be set.