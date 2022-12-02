Bar 25 Music Continues Their Starlight Compilation Series With An Impressive Four-Track Release

Bar 25 Music's Starlight compilation continues to illuminate some of the most bright talents on the House and Melodic Techno scene.

Bar 25 Music is a Berlin-based music label that is a breath of shining light in an ever-crowded industry. Always putting their artists first and foremost, Bar 25's iconic mix series and label platforms have garnered them a reputation for quality and quantity simultaneously.

Their Starlight compilation series is one such outlet that features a small swath of talented artists from the house and techno scenes, and now it is back with a new edition. Starlights Vol. 4 has brought together artists who have become our regulars already, along with entirely new names for the label—featuring music created by thriving artists like Fake Mood, Dibi Dabo, Groove Shack, Acrobat, Thorsten Hammer.

Fake Mood, DIBIDABO - Coconana

The compilation starts with a bang with Fake Mood and DIBIDABO's 'Coconana."

This groove-centric track features the heavy use of bongos and layered rhythms to create an ever-evolving syncopation that cannot help but get you moving. Stuttered vocal-like effects pockmark the pockets of the groove, and full vocal chops are interlaced throughout the arrangement to keep things fresh and exciting.

Groove Shack, Max Holtey - Electricity (Original Mix)

The second track on the compilation comes at us from Groove Shack and Max Holtey and features a softer kick pattern than the first track and subtle shakers that help propel the track forward.

Delicate vocals interweave in and out of the mix, playing a cat-and-mouse game against a rising and falling modular synth pattern. Underpinning it all is a short and simple piano pattern and a drum groove with heavy Afrohouse influences.

Acrobat - Veil (Original Mix)

Acrobat's track "Veil" is where the compilation begins to take a more club-centered approach with a pulsing bass line and monotonous after-hours vocal that rides the groove immaculately.

When you have settled into the vocal's groove and latched on to its message, a chorus'd synth pluck replaces its space in the mix to create a dark and eery torrent of sound and texture. The well-timed break gives the song room to breathe while letting the risers and filters open up the tension for the track's atmospheric finale.

Thorsten Hammer - Injabulo (Original Mix)

Thorsten Hammer brings the compilation to a close with "Injabulo."

The track is built around a series of African vocal chanting samples, which add an anthemic layer of detail and nuance for the pitch-bending chords and constantly-evolving grooves to develop underneath. The breakdown is where the vocals can shine, as the beat fades to the background momentarily before ramping up its energy again. Just when you think the finale will be soft and minimal, the bent chords scream to the forefront to add a new level of punch and finality to the close of the compilation.