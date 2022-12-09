Behringer Teases New Polyphonic Clone: Will The PRO-800 Be The Desktop Synth of 2023?

In a short and sweet announcement video, Behringer announced their brand new synth that will hit the market in April 2023, a desktop clone of the early 80s most iconic polysynth.

Iconic polysynths like the Prophet 5 and Oberheim set a high standard for pricing when it comes to analog polysynths. And in the decades since they defined their respective musical generations, the production community has pretty much just accepted the fact that if they want a polyphonic synthesizer they are going to be shelling out an arm and a leg.

It's only been in the past few years that other companies are making polysynths at far more approachable and consumer-friendly price points. But still, not all of them are worth the couple-hundred dollars they might cost you.

But that might just be changing right now... or more so in 2023.

Right now in the fact that Behringer just teased a MASSIVE announcement for an affordable desktop polysynth that is, at least by their pre-release description, a faithful emulation of the first ever MIDI-capable polysynth from the early 80s. The only downside, for now, is that we have to wait until April of next year to get a more hands-on perspective of this synthesizer.

The Pro-800 continues Behringer's legacy of getting budget-friendly, semi-modular synths into the hands of consumers and amateur producers. Following in the footsteps of smaller synths like their Model D and others, the Pro-800 will be the first polyphonic synthesizer that follows this desktop, Euro-rack compatible format.

We are waiting with bated breath for more updates surrounding this hot new device