Best Affordable Monosynths: 7 Cheap Hardware Synths For Great Leads And Basses

Here is a short list of our five favorite monophonic synthesizers that we love for producing leads and basses. Some of these synths are cheaper than others, but I promise they are all worth the investment!

A Complex Patchbay Makes The Korg MS-20 A Truly-Unique Sounding Instrument

When it comes to producing rich warm basslines or speaking-shredding lead patches, analog monosynths will almost always be your best friend. And it's because of this that most producers' first synth is a monosynth.

And if you are looking to buy your first synth or are wanting for another piece of gear to add to your studio, you will quickly find that the majority of these synthesizers can cost you a pretty penny. And even still, not all of the top-level synths will even be right for your workflow and studio needs.

So we did the heavy lifting for you and put together our shortlist of favorite single-voice hardware synths that we love for bass, leads, effects, and everything that isn't a chord. We also will explain how I personally use these synths in my own productions to maximize their potential in the studio.

Prices range across the board on these synths but rest assured they aren't going to break the bank. So let's dive into the list.

Korg MS-20 Mini

Korg's travel-side iteration of its iconic MS20 has been a popular monosynth in the producer community for years now. In fact, I would think it's one of the more popular options for producers who are looking to buy their first piece of hardware. It is semi modular, which helps producers start to get a feel for the black magic art of fully modular synthesis while also adding new and deeper levels of customization to your sound.

As such, the Korg MS-20 is a highly versatile synth that can handle almost any monophonic sound that you want; be it screaming leads or rumbling bass lines. The Korg's standout feature is its resonance filter, which has an incredibly unique tonality to it that even the most seasoned producers love and admire.

How I Use The Korg MS-20 Mini

The Korg MS-20 is my go-to synth for bass lines. I use a lot of sustained bass lines in my own productions, and the warmth, grit, and power of this synth are exactly what I am looking for in my sound.

Plus, the filter resonance at low cutoff frequencies can often give an extra bit of bite to the sound that helps the mid frequencies cut through the mix even when the bassline is subtle and subdued. You can gear this synth in action on one of my latest releases, where it plays the lead in my track 'At Least We Are Safe.' In the patch I used for this track, I didn't utilize the patchbay at all and instead just leaned on the basic sounds of the oscillators and filter alongside the portamento glide to create a nice, sliding, bright lead.

Behringer Model D

Behringer's budget desktop synth is the most straightforward answer to the question that brought you to this article. It's affordable, user-friendly, and mimics many of the best parts of the Minimoog Model D.

It has three punchy oscillators that you can shape with the classic 24dB VC filter. The filter has a cheeky resonance that is as warm as it is biting and is one of the leading reasons why many producers reach for this specific desktop synth over other competitors.

How I Use The Behringer Model D

The Behringer Model D's bread and butter sounds are its warm and fat bass lines and ripping leads, but that's hardly all it can do. Being a solid emulation of its premium-priced source of inspiration, it can also handle more real-world instrument recreations such as brass, strings, and woodwinds.

Double down on these by adding a bit of delay and saturation once you've recorded your takes in your DAW, and you can have some genuinely larger-than-life sounds produced by a small and approachable little synth.

Korg Monologue

For those looking for a more conventional approach to subtractive synthesis but also want to start diving into the creative potential of sequencing, the Korg Monologue is the best option for you. Creating rhythmic sequences and modulation parameters can really turn a single-voiced synth into a nuanced patch with tons of rhythmic complexity.

As an added bonus, its onboard Drive effect can really help you ramp up the amount of warmth and saturation you can get from this thing; thus making anything you play with this hardware synthesizer sound that much more analog!

How I Use The Korg Monologue

The sequencer on this synth is what sells it for me. I use it a lot for mono-tonal rhythmic leads that I need to inject a bit more movement and complexity into as the track evolves. With just a few light adjustments and modulation points, you can get a surprisingly large amount of versatility out of this small and affordable synth.

Roland SE-02

With a brand built on the backs of groundbreaking synths like the 808 drum machine and more, you have to assume Roland's addition to the marketplace of monophonic synths is second to none. And you'd be right. The Roland SE-02 doesn't try to reinvent the wheel by any means and instead focuses on the core sounds and functionality that you need from a desktop synth.

Instead, you get a monosynth with 3 oscillators with discrete and aesthetically pleasing analog circuitry that delivers a warm vintage tone that sounds far more expensive than this synth actually is. The sonics of the Roland SE-02 is underpinned by the three voltage-controlled oscillators, a voltage-controlled 24dB lowpass filter, and a dual-gain stage amplifier which work together in harmony to deliver some serious firepower from the moment you plug this thing in.

How I Use The Roland SE-02

While being a monosynth, I find myself reaching for this synth most often to make single-note pad atmospheres that fill in the pockets of the tracks and mixdowns. The number of parameters, bells, and whistles on the Roland SE-02 allows me to easily bend and morph the sound into interesting patches that meld and sink into the rest of the production.

I don't use it on every track, but I always consider myself luck to have it in these specific moments, as it does what I need it to do well.

Arturia MiniBrute 2

I will be the first to admit that this one is a bit more out there than the other recommendations on this list but hear me out. While the MiniBrute's aesthetic and playability may vary wildly from the Minimoog, after using it heavily in the studio for about a year, I would argue that the tonality and sound of this synth aren't that far off from the Minimoog.

It also brings a level of versatility that rivals that of the Minimoog. That is to say; this synth can do almost anything (once you figure out how it works). Whether you want to create ripping leads, authentic woodwind sounds, or gritty bass lines, this synth can see it done.

How I Use The MiniBrute

I often used this synth as a workhorse piece of hardware. Its semi-modular nature made it great for experimentation, which made me reach for this synth first and foremost when I had an empty canvas or project. Often it would morph into a completely new and inspiring instrument that I would use to kickstart an entire project.

Few synths can carry a song and be as versatile as the MiniBrute (save for the Minimoog, of course), which is why this is an easy recommendation for producers of any level.

