The Best DnB Tracks of 2022: Dirtyphonics Lists Their Favorite Rollers And Bangers

One of the seminal names and symbols in Bass music, UKF - today releases its 100th track. Over a decade in place as the key tastemaker within bass music, UKF has helped ignite the careers of the likes of Netsky, Camo & Krooked, Chase & Status, and plenty more.

The release is a typically potent piece of drum and bass from the Australian duo Dirtyphonics. "Run" is a great example of their sound, full of years of outstanding product knowledge. To honor the label's landmark release, we asked the Dirtyphonics lads to list their favorite Drum & Bass tunes of 2022.. so far

Check out "Run" by Dirtyphonics below

The Prodigy - Breathe (Mefjus & Camo & Krooked Remix)

Mefjus & Camo & Krooked absolutely crushed this remix. It’s never easy to remix such an anthem and they chose a fresh and very minimal approach for the first drop which creates a big wow factor while the second drop is a straight-up DNB smasher. They managed to honor the original and still create something unique.

Reaper - Mash Up

The vocal says it all, “Mash Up” is a banger. We've been playing it since Reaper sent us the first version - it's just a massive party tune.

Sub Focus - It's Time

Subfocus does it again by flipping the script and taking the listener by surprise in the best way possible. The minimal and techno approach on this track is amazing and redefines what Drum and Bass can be. The lead melody will stay in your head forever and the vocal carries you all through the track.

Delta Heavy - Hydra

A driven, progressive, hypnotic track from our homies Delta Heavy. We love the uneasy vibe that transpires throughout the track. This track will be in our USB drive for a long time.

DJ Fresh - Gold Dust (Fox Stevenson Remix)

Fox brought this anthem to another level. The production is crisp and while bringing back the 2010 vibes, it takes the original to 2022. A little nostalgia always feels good.

The Caracal Project - Journée de merde

We had to have a Frenchy in this selection. The Caracal Project shows his skills and talent throughout this track, which is one of our favorite from him. The guitar parts and the vocals give this song so much depth. If you haven’t already, go translate the title.

State of Mind & Smooth - Runaway Train

This tune slaps no matter where and when you play it. We've been playing it all year round, in front of many different crowds and it goes hard every single time. There’s an unstoppable energy to it that keeps you wanting more!

Culture Shock & Sub Focus - Recombine

This song is a delicate balance, always powerful but never too much. Sub Focus and Culture Shock bring here a very elegant approach to a big rave theme in the intro and a deep drop that keeps evolving. This one is going to be in our sets for a long time and it’s so satisfying to do double drop with it.

Tantrum Despite - The Flow

So fresh! Love the big stacked chords, lots of reverb and space! We always have a Tantrum Desire track in our selections, this one is here to stay.

Dimension - Offender (Dimension & Grafix Remix)

The original is such a massive tune and this remix revives it with a more straight-up DNB approach. Very well written and balanced, this remix gives “Offender” a new life of its own!

Chase & Status - Mixed Emotions

Chase and Status are so good at this. Very simple, a vibey song that blends pop and DNB. Perfect for driving late at night.

The Prototypes ft. B3NDU - Enter The Warrior (VIP)

We’ve been playing this one all summer. A bit on the dark side, this one gets the dance floors going hard!

Öwnboss, Sevek - Move Your Body (Hedex Remix)

Dance floor smasher! Hedex has been killing it lately and this one is perfect for double drops.

Kanine - Get Down

DNB meets Techno. A great blend of both floating in a huge space.

Imanu - Empress

Imanu has been on fire this year with his delicate approach to music. It’s well crafted and has been resonating with many people outside of DNB.

